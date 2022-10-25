WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - This week the Whitesboro Bearcats battle it out with Paradise where they each only have loss on the season, both falling to Brock. "Obviously we're coming off the bye week. They're coming off a really close game with Brock last week. A very physical football game. We feel rested. I would love to start fast. We preach it each and every week," said head coach Cody Fagan. "It's going to be a great football game. We've had battles with them each year I've been here, and I anticipate nothing less Friday night."

