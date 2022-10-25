Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Durant brewery offers more than beer
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – As much as Lost Street Brewing Company is about tasting hops and malt in downtown Durant, it equally serves as a place for hanging out. "It could be kind of hard nowadays to get the house ready and get friends over and all that, so we really want you to be able to use this as an extension of your home," said brewer Drew Dewald.
KTEN.com
Denison amnesty program helps stock food pantry
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison's amnesty program has stocked up St. Luke's Food Pantry. Those facing Class C misdemeanors — such as public intoxication or traffic violations — could reduce their fines by participating. "It's a really good program," said Marshal John Dohmann. "A...
KTEN.com
Texoma surgeon reaches a robotic milestone
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) —Dr. Chad Friedle completed his 1,000th robotic surgery Thursday at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. While this type of surgery has been around for 25 years, the new Da Vinci Surgical System is a game-changer. "Whenever I move my hand four centimeters...
KTEN.com
Murray State scholarship helps single mothers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Single Mother Success Program at Murray State College is a new scholarship program to help young women attending MSC inside the classroom and out. "They are usually working full time," said Amy McCain, Dean of learning and student success. "They have children at home....
KTEN.com
Texoma doctors, schools on alert for RSV
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, has been known to cause issues for young children and adults over 65. Cases return around this time every year, and CDC statistics show a growth in cases from the last few years. Mosaic Urgent Care in Sherman...
KTEN.com
Abbott makes Denison campaign stop
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With just two weeks until Election Day, Republican Greg Abbott stopped in Denison Wednesday as he campaigns for a third term as Texas governor. The event, at 1880 Ice House, marked Abbott's third swing through Denison this year. His "get out the vote" campaign is stopping at a number of locations across the state during the countdown to November 8.
KXII.com
Phase two of Denison’s Main Street is in the works
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison has approved $1.2 million in bonds to fund the design of phase two of the Designing Downtown Denison project, also known as D3. “So it’s not construction, it’s only design,” said Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow, as the price tag for construction of phase two is still under discussion.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Texas, But Did Anyone Win The Jackpot?
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Texas.
Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
KTEN.com
Sherman hosts Wakeland for senior night
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats' season might be over, but the team is hoping to finish out their last few games strong. Sherman is 2-6 overall and 1-5 in district play. The Bearcats host Wakeland Friday for senior night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson, Texas-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed...
KXII.com
Denison’s home improvement programs in need of contractors
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Some low to moderate income residents in Denison could qualify for home repairs. But first, the city needs contractors to do the work. The City of Denison is looking for contractors for both the Community Development Block Grant (also known as CDBG) and the Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program.
KTEN.com
TxDOT campaign seeks to end deadly streak
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Transportation says 10 people are killed every day on Texas roads. November 7 will mark 22 consecutive years of daily deaths, with that gruesome figure accelerating. "It's been 22 years and we've hit 79,000 people... 79,000," said TxDOT spokesperson Madison Schein....
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
KTEN.com
Sherman ends volleyball season with win over Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats closed their season with a five-set win over Denison in volleyball. The Bearcats won the first set 25-23, then Denison bounced back to win the next two. However, Sherman came back to close it out winning 25-18, 15-11, respectively.
KTEN.com
Whitesboro hosts Paradise with big playoff implications on the line
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - This week the Whitesboro Bearcats battle it out with Paradise where they each only have loss on the season, both falling to Brock. "Obviously we're coming off the bye week. They're coming off a really close game with Brock last week. A very physical football game. We feel rested. I would love to start fast. We preach it each and every week," said head coach Cody Fagan. "It's going to be a great football game. We've had battles with them each year I've been here, and I anticipate nothing less Friday night."
Man arrested for opening fire on Toyota headquarters in Plano a suspect in other crimes
A man who was arrested for opening fire on the Toyota headquarters in Plano over the weekend is suddenly a suspect in a number of other, frustrating crimes in several cities.
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
fox4news.com
5-year-old girl remains hospitalized weeks after being struck by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A 5-year-old is in the hospital nearly two weeks after being hit by a DART train. The girl was hit as she and her family were on their way to the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 obtained the harrowing video of what happened through an open...
