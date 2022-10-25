ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTEN.com

Durant brewery offers more than beer

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – As much as Lost Street Brewing Company is about tasting hops and malt in downtown Durant, it equally serves as a place for hanging out. "It could be kind of hard nowadays to get the house ready and get friends over and all that, so we really want you to be able to use this as an extension of your home," said brewer Drew Dewald.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Denison amnesty program helps stock food pantry

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison's amnesty program has stocked up St. Luke's Food Pantry. Those facing Class C misdemeanors — such as public intoxication or traffic violations — could reduce their fines by participating. "It's a really good program," said Marshal John Dohmann. "A...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma surgeon reaches a robotic milestone

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) —Dr. Chad Friedle completed his 1,000th robotic surgery Thursday at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. While this type of surgery has been around for 25 years, the new Da Vinci Surgical System is a game-changer. "Whenever I move my hand four centimeters...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Murray State scholarship helps single mothers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Single Mother Success Program at Murray State College is a new scholarship program to help young women attending MSC inside the classroom and out. "They are usually working full time," said Amy McCain, Dean of learning and student success. "They have children at home....
TISHOMINGO, OK
KTEN.com

Texoma doctors, schools on alert for RSV

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, has been known to cause issues for young children and adults over 65. Cases return around this time every year, and CDC statistics show a growth in cases from the last few years. Mosaic Urgent Care in Sherman...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Abbott makes Denison campaign stop

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With just two weeks until Election Day, Republican Greg Abbott stopped in Denison Wednesday as he campaigns for a third term as Texas governor. The event, at 1880 Ice House, marked Abbott's third swing through Denison this year. His "get out the vote" campaign is stopping at a number of locations across the state during the countdown to November 8.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Phase two of Denison’s Main Street is in the works

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison has approved $1.2 million in bonds to fund the design of phase two of the Designing Downtown Denison project, also known as D3. “So it’s not construction, it’s only design,” said Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow, as the price tag for construction of phase two is still under discussion.
DENISON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman hosts Wakeland for senior night

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats' season might be over, but the team is hoping to finish out their last few games strong. Sherman is 2-6 overall and 1-5 in district play. The Bearcats host Wakeland Friday for senior night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
SHERMAN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
KXII.com

Denison’s home improvement programs in need of contractors

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Some low to moderate income residents in Denison could qualify for home repairs. But first, the city needs contractors to do the work. The City of Denison is looking for contractors for both the Community Development Block Grant (also known as CDBG) and the Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

TxDOT campaign seeks to end deadly streak

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Transportation says 10 people are killed every day on Texas roads. November 7 will mark 22 consecutive years of daily deaths, with that gruesome figure accelerating. "It's been 22 years and we've hit 79,000 people... 79,000," said TxDOT spokesperson Madison Schein....
TEXAS STATE
Z94

This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938

Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Sherman ends volleyball season with win over Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats closed their season with a five-set win over Denison in volleyball. The Bearcats won the first set 25-23, then Denison bounced back to win the next two. However, Sherman came back to close it out winning 25-18, 15-11, respectively.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Whitesboro hosts Paradise with big playoff implications on the line

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - This week the Whitesboro Bearcats battle it out with Paradise where they each only have loss on the season, both falling to Brock. "Obviously we're coming off the bye week. They're coming off a really close game with Brock last week. A very physical football game. We feel rested. I would love to start fast. We preach it each and every week," said head coach Cody Fagan. "It's going to be a great football game. We've had battles with them each year I've been here, and I anticipate nothing less Friday night."
WHITESBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
SHERMAN, TX

