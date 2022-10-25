Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Former Van Zandt County judge, state rep. Dan Flynn dies at age 79
Former state Rep. Dan Flynn, who represented Van Zandt County in the Texas House for 18 years, died Friday morning, according to his family. He was 79. “Chairman, Representative and Brigadier General Dan Flynn passed away peacefully this morning,” the Flynn family wrote in a post on his campaign Facebook page. “He was a wonderful father to Josh, Tammy and Missy and dearly loved his wife Susan. He was also a great friend to many as well as a Texas hero who passed many good bills for Texans and many to protect us on the border and to keep Texas Military forces strong.”
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
Pro Bono Week
Longview ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the discussion items at Longview ISD’s last board meeting was the review of books ordered for schools in the district. The head librarian presented a report to the board which included any books that the board might deem inappropriate. Longview ISD Superintendent James...
Better East Texas: China Threat
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The timing is not convenient for the U.S. but any factor favoring the U.S. is not a consideration, in this case, I am referencing the recent events in China. For a generation, China has been kept in check on the world stage. While they have certainly been...
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
2 inmates briefly escape disabled prison bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two prison inmates being transported to Louisiana through Polk County briefly escaped custody Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:20 p.m., two contract prisoner buses from Houston, were transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana. While traveling through a rural area of Polk County, one of the buses became disabled on State Highway 190 E, near Farm to Market Road 1276.
High school welding competition underway in Longview
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
Rusk’s Brailen Trawick makes long catch for touchdown against Brownsboro
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During Thursday’s game against Brownsboro, Rusk’s quarterback Aiden McCown finds Brailen Trawick in the end zone for a touchdown.
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have unwanted prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, there’s a proper way to dispose of them. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow for that purpose. The intent behind this effort is to...
East Texas school districts recovering well from pandemic learning loss
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - The National Assessment of Educational Progress recently reported that Texas students have shown progress in recovering from the pandemic learning loss. But more remains in the subject of math. East Texas school districts say their learning loss was consistent with the state. According to TEA accountability...
Lufkin Armed Robbery
Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a very wet and rainy Friday night across East Texas and two of the teams competing against each other were Henderson and Palestine. We have highlights from the game here.
East Texas Nowlloween: The frightfully fun finale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night, the moment we’ve all been waiting fearfully for: the finale of East Texas Nowlloween. East Texas Now and The East Texas Weekend will prepare you for your most fun Halloween yet. Featuring a spooky recipe with Mama Steph, Halloween movie reviews, a ghost hunt, and so much more.
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Pediatricians seeing RSV cases rise in East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -The state of Texas is currently seeing a rise in RSV hospitalizations. Health experts say hospital beds in Texas for children are 90 percent full. The CDC says it is estimated around 58,000 kids under the age of five are hospitalized each year because of RSV. Dr....
RSV On The Rise
Carthage’s Bradan Manning makes 29-yard touchdown reception
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Van, Carthage’s Bradan Manning gets open in the end zone to receive the 29 yard throw from quarterback Connor Cuff and make the touchdown. We have the clip here.
