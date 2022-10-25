Former state Rep. Dan Flynn, who represented Van Zandt County in the Texas House for 18 years, died Friday morning, according to his family. He was 79. “Chairman, Representative and Brigadier General Dan Flynn passed away peacefully this morning,” the Flynn family wrote in a post on his campaign Facebook page. “He was a wonderful father to Josh, Tammy and Missy and dearly loved his wife Susan. He was also a great friend to many as well as a Texas hero who passed many good bills for Texans and many to protect us on the border and to keep Texas Military forces strong.”

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO