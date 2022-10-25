Hawaii public safety officials highlight overcrowding, staffing shortages during a tour of OCCC

Read full article on original website
Related
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems
Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Talaeai, the Republican nominee, is an unconventional opponent. But Quinlan is also an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Staffing shortages means your Rainbow Drive-In breakfast fix will be harder to get
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a fan of Rainbow Drive-In’s breakfast items, be ready for a change. Citing staffing shortages, the eatery is limiting its Kapahulu location hours starting Oct. 31. It means popular breakfast items will not be available during the weekday. The restaurant will be open...
KITV.com
2 new COVID-related deaths, 1,327 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 2 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,327 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,704. The statewide test positivity rate is 6.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating reckless endangerment call in the Ward area
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating a reckless endangerment call in the Ward area. HPD was called to Auahi St. at 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
KITV.com
Short-term rental owners in Hawaii forced to face new ordinance demands
A new ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators. An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators.
The story of Mauna Loa, the princess and the volcano
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
mauinow.com
Breaking: After just 10 months on the job, Deputy Police Chief Hank retires; Maui’s Wade Maeda promoted
After just over 10 months on the job, Deputy Maui Police Chief Charles Hank III is retiring, according to an announcement today from the Maui Police Department. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier selected Hank as his second in command prior to being sworn in last December. Pelletier was selected by the Maui Police Commission to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Tivoli Faaumu in April of 2021. He in turn, tapped Hank as his Deputy. Both came to Maui from Nevada where they had served with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
KITV.com
Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a building permit at its Ala Moana Center restaurant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, which opened its first restaurant on Oahu just last week, has been cited by Honolulu regulators for building out its space at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market food court without a building permit, KITV4 News has learned. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of...
KITV.com
UH project aims to address low pay for community-based early educators in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A project conducted by the University of Hawaii - Manoa addresses low pay for community-based early educators in Hawaii. The report, released this week, surveyed local educators and stakeholders and looked at compensation, working conditions, professional growth incentives and more.
KITV.com
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
Security for Honolulu rail system starts to take shape
As officials anticipate the first phase of Honolulu's rail project to be up and running sometime next year, security measures are starting to take shape.
KITV.com
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
KITV.com
New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators
HONOLULU (KITV4) --An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. A number of those owners ask for more time to meet new requirements, but the city says all of them should have been prepared.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
KITV.com
Passenger arrested for disturbance on Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney to Honolulu
SYDNEY (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old woman was arrested after causing a disturbance on a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney Australia to Honolulu. The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. The first outburst allegedly occurred after the woman was led to a seat in the main cabin instead of business class, which she had booked.
Hiker rescued on Diamond Head Summit Trail
Thanks to a good Samaritan who called 911, the Honolulu Fire Department was able to rescue a hiker stranded and injured.
Comments / 1