Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVAThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Related
racer.com
New Flatrock Motorsports Park race circuit aims to be ‘a world-class motorsports destination’
Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, a new racing circuit in Tennessee, aims to become “a world-class motorsports destination” that could host IndyCar and MotoGP in future, as ground breaking gets underway ahead of an initial 2023 opening. Set to be constructed on a 773-acre site just off I-40,...
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, ‘Cherished Son of Chattanooga’
Following Leslie Jordan’s untimely death, his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, will honor the actor as “one of the cherished sons of Chattanooga.” According to TMZ, Jordan was a treasure to his community, and one of his family members reached out to the city about getting a facility to honor his legacy. The city of Chattanooga […]
WDEF
Kicker Ethan Hixson Gives East Hamilton Another Scoring Threat
Chattanooga-(WDEF-V) East Hamilton quarterback Juan Bullard is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, but he’s not the Hurricanes only big scoring threat. Kicker Ethan Hixson has the ability to split the uprights from way downtown. Here’s News 12’s Brian Armstrong on the leg-strong Canes kicker.
1783 Eatery opening soon in Seymour
A Sevierville enterprise will celebrate 35 years of country cooking by opening a new restaurant in Seymour.
chattanoogapulse.com
Family Fun Chattanooga Art Fest Comes To Coolidge Park In November
Coolidge Park will come alive with oh-so-cool artists’ booths and family fun at the new Chattanooga Art Fest. The yearly event will take place on November 12 and 13 and promises colorful and whimsical exhibitors as well as a creative Kidz Zone and tasty festival cuisine. Producers of the...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
chattanoogacw.com
More memories of Leslie Jordan; Classmates kicked off Hollywood career by kicking him out
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Leslie Jordan connected with many people over the course of his life and career. The ones that worked with Jordan when he first started acting on the theater stage say he was a joy to be around. Caroline Johnson is one of those who are proud...
southernillinoisnow.com
Peyton Manning’s pals Chesney, Church & Strait set him up to be Luke’s co-host
When Peyton Manning takes the stage at the CMA Awards, he’s showing up as a fan of country music as much as he is co-host of the show with Luke Bryan. Many familiar faces will be in the audience, with Peyton citing Luke, Eric Church and George Straitamong the friends he’s made in the genre over the years.
Applewood parent company to open new restaurant off Chapman Highway in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to Seymour soon to fill the spot Chapmans Restaurant left behind on Chapman Highway. Stokely Hospitality Enterprises, the Sevierville company that owns the Applewood Grill Restaurant and Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, announced it had bought the old Chapmans Restaurant in Seymour. It...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brainerd's Clarence T. Jones Observatory Spruces Up After Reopening This Fall
At 84 years old, the Clarence T. Jones Observatory in Brainerd is getting a bit of nip-and-tuck. Signs have been replaced with the same lettering as signs on the campus of UTC, which owns and operates the observatory and its space-piercing telescope—once the largest in the Southeast. Inside the...
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
mymix1041.com
Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening
We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
utc.edu
UTC mourns passing of actor and former student Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, who attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was an award-winning TV and movie actor, died today, Oct. 24, as a result of a car crash in Hollywood, California. Jordan was 67 years old. In 2006, he won an Emmy as guest actor in a comedy series...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
atozsports.com
An old Butch Jones quote is making the rounds on social media and it’s hilarious to read after Vols’ 7-0 start
If you’re a diehard Tennessee Vols fan, you likely remember a lot of disastrous quotes from former UT head coach Butch Jones. From the “championship of life” quote to Jones saying that the 2015 and 2016 seasons were some of the best seasons in a 20-year period for the Vols, there’s been no shortage of terrible quotes from the current Arkansas State head coach.
Local band brings back music of '60s
A California band with some local connections will be playing venues around Tellico Village and Loudon through the end of the year. California Dreamin’ was founded by Keith Baxter and Annie Sims in California in 2019 as a tribute to the Flower Power sound of Southern California in the 1960s. The band has been playing sold-out shows at Little Italy of Tellico Village. The band features the sounds of The...
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
WATE
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
wvlt.tv
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fried Bologna Sandwich
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For this recipe, we use seeded rye bread but you can use whichever you prefer. · 1/2 Tbsp. finely chopped dill pickles, plus 2 Tbsp. brine. 1. Mix mustard, mayonnaise, and chopped pickles in a small bowl to combine, season with pepper. 2. Arrange half...
Comments / 0