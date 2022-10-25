Read full article on original website
Rekindling of southwest Lancaster County wildfire destroys 6th structure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another outbuilding was destroyed Wednesday after remnants of the southwest Lancaster County wildfire rekindled, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The owner of the building had already lost another barn on Sunday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Three homes and at least two other outbuildings...
‘He’s doing great’: Crete firefighter recovers after being burned in wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three firefighters were injured Sunday while batting a wildfire in southwest Lancaster County. Two of those firefighters, one from Crete and another from Southwest Rural Fire, only had minor injuries and have already been released. But one of them, another Crete firefighter, remains in the...
Bennet Fire and Rescue seeks volunteers not ‘afraid to get their hands dirty’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bennet Fire and Rescue is one of many rural departments looking for volunteer firefighters. It needs people who can help on the day shift, as there are currently only a handful of volunteers available during the day. The department is adding an ambulance next year,...
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
Nebraska fire investigator determines cause of destructive Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency determined the cause of a wildfire that scorched parts of southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said Tuesday that the blaze, which began in Gage County, was ignited accidentally. “The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the...
Century-old home near Hallam survives Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A house built over 100 years ago near Hallam survived a devastating wildfire in Lancaster County on Sunday. The owner, 98-year-old August ‘Gus’ Wendelin, says the fire burned down his garage, some outbuildings and a trailer home. But the house was left untouched.
Lancaster County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path the south Lancaster wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The...
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at Ace Hardware Wednesday night, that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn its entire contents.
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The President of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of the buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
Portion of MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will close during first week of November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of the MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will temporarily close for the first week of November. The trail will be closed between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle from Nov. 1st to the 4th for pavement repairs, city officials say. Trail users are advised...
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
CenterPointe puts in new time capsule while renovating old Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Months after discovering a time capsule, a Lincoln nonprofit put one of its own into the ground on Tuesday. In January, CenterPointe found a time capsule from 1928 while renovating the old nurses’ dormitory near 13th and South Streets. So the nonprofit, which offers...
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
Nebraska animal shelters say black cats are good luck and even better pets
Pansy is a black cat with a lot of personality and a lot of names. His name on official documents is Panther, but people usually call him anything but, including Pansy, Pan Pan and Panzita. Tryphena Wells, a sophomore psychology major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Pansy’s owner, said...
