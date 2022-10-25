ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Rekindling of southwest Lancaster County wildfire destroys 6th structure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another outbuilding was destroyed Wednesday after remnants of the southwest Lancaster County wildfire rekindled, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The owner of the building had already lost another barn on Sunday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Three homes and at least two other outbuildings...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
PLEASANT DALE, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at Ace Hardware Wednesday night, that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn its entire contents.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The President of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of the buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy