Barren County, KY

hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Family Enrichment Center among community organizations to benefit from $1.3M

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. – On Thursday, Kosair Charities awarded $1,300,000 to Family Enrichment Center, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and 17 other community organizations. The funding is part of the Kosair Charities Face It Movement to end child abuse and neglect. The funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention...
CENTER, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. "We value our people; we know that...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky governor's education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard 'Colored' Rosenwald Schoolhouse

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County's black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, "The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville."
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

LifeSkills employees given statewide recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A full-time college student at WKU and only 21 years old, Princess Reed has received statewide recognition for the mental health work that she does. She was given the WellCare Health Champion Award that recognizes individuals who play a pivotal role in removing barriers, improving outcomes and supporting community well-being.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGISD to purchase 13 electric buses with $5.13 EPA funding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green City Schools joins the first wave of school districts across the country to help clear the air… literally… with the government's $1 billion clean bus funding. Bowling Green Independent School District will soon use $5.13 million in funding from the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
quicksie983.com

A Community Orchard may be Coming to Elizabethtown

A community orchard may be coming to Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council Meeting, the idea of a community orchard at the nature park was discussed. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation is looking to partner with the City of Elizabethtown to make it happen. CEO of the Central Kentucky Community Foundation Davette Swiney stated, "The idea to look at public spaces that might be a good fit for that and of course the nature park being the obvious place that, that would really tie in and give a focal point and a reason to drive people to the nature park from a tourism and community development standpoint. A collective area that would look at community life, volunteer opportunities, places for families to come together and do something they may not have the space to do." DOW Chemical has pledged a grant of 200,000 dollars to support this initiative should it be decided upon. The meeting was a work session and no decisions have been made at this time.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
jpinews.com

E-mails claim Superintendent Hale was overpaid for accrued sick leave

According to e-mail documents that have recently surfaced, former Glasgow Independent Superintendent Keith Hale was overpaid nearly $148,000 upon his retirement in June for accrued sick days. Compensation for accrued sick days are allowed per KRS 161.155 and the rate of compensation for each unused sick day can be based...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility

On today's Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Chad Young. He is the Assistant Manager at the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility here in Bowling Green. We were able to talk all about how the new tennis facility, located within in Michael Buchanon Park, is booked and busy! With new classes for all ages and a high demand, the facility has already received the U.S.T.A. Kentucky Facility of the Year Award.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff's Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

