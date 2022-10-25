Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
wnky.com
Family Enrichment Center among community organizations to benefit from $1.3M
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. – On Thursday, Kosair Charities awarded $1,300,000 to Family Enrichment Center, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and 17 other community organizations. The funding is part of the Kosair Charities Face It Movement to end child abuse and neglect. The funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention...
spectrumnews1.com
High School students in seven Kentucky counties can get a head start on college
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University in Glasgow announced the launch of its Early College program. It allows 100 juniors and seniors in seven counties in south central Kentucky to earn up to thirty hours of college credit while fulfilling high school requirements. “In those areas, a lot...
Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. "We value our people; we know that...
Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
wnky.com
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
wnky.com
LifeSkills employees given statewide recognition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A full-time college student at WKU and only 21 years old, Princess Reed has received statewide recognition for the mental health work that she does. She was given the WellCare Health Champion Award that recognizes individuals who play a pivotal role in removing barriers, improving outcomes and supporting community well-being.
wnky.com
BGISD to purchase 13 electric buses with $5.13 EPA funding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green City Schools joins the first wave of school districts across the country to help clear the air… literally… with the government’s $1 billion clean bus funding. Bowling Green Independent School District will soon use $5.13 million in funding from the...
quicksie983.com
A Community Orchard may be Coming to Elizabethtown
A community orchard may be coming to Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council Meeting, the idea of a community orchard at the nature park was discussed. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation is looking to partner with the City of Elizabethtown to make it happen. CEO of the Central Kentucky Community Foundation Davette Swiney stated, “The idea to look at public spaces that might be a good fit for that and of course the nature park being the obvious place that, that would really tie in and give a focal point and a reason to drive people to the nature park from a tourism and community development standpoint. A collective area that would look at community life, volunteer opportunities, places for families to come together and do something they may not have the space to do.” DOW Chemical has pledged a grant of 200,000 dollars to support this initiative should it be decided upon. The meeting was a work session and no decisions have been made at this time.
WLWT 5
Despite being required in Kentucky, why doesn't Bellevue Independent Schools have school resource officers?
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Months after a Kentucky state mandate went into effect requiring a student resource officer in every public school building, local school districts are still struggling to fill positions. A recent report revealed more than half of Kentucky public schools do not have a student resource officer...
jpinews.com
E-mails claim Superintendent Hale was overpaid for accrued sick leave
According to e-mail documents that have recently surfaced, former Glasgow Independent Superintendent Keith Hale was overpaid nearly $148,000 upon his retirement in June for accrued sick days. Compensation for accrued sick days are allowed per KRS 161.155 and the rate of compensation for each unused sick day can be based...
wymt.com
Ky. health professionals discuss potential ‘tripledemic’ heading into winter
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in RSV cases. A doctor at Saint London said they are also seeing an increase in cases especially compared to previous years. “One misconception that a lot of people have is that RSV is mainly something that...
Legislators receive update on Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research
Legislators received an update on the Kentucky Center for Cannabis as supporters of House Bill 604 try to move forward with the hope of legalizing cannabis.
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Chad Young. He is the Assistant Manager at the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility here in Bowling Green. We were able to talk all about how the new tennis facility, located within in Michael Buchanon Park, is booked and busy! With new classes for all ages and a high demand, the facility has already received the U.S.T.A. Kentucky Facility of the Year Award.
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Comments / 0