Antonio Brown Ordered To Make Huge Payment Amid Assault Case
It seems just about inevitable for former NFL star wideout Antonio Brown to stay out of headlines for all the wrong reasons, as was evident yet again. However, as opposed to Brown’s prototypical online or in-person off-field shenanigans, the 34-year-old was brought to justice for one of his many controversial antics, this time by a jury.
Antonio Brown hit with $1.2 million verdict over alleged assault of truck driver
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was ordered to pay $1.2 million in damages on Tuesday following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a truck driver back in 2020. A jury in Broward County awarded the plaintiff, Anton Tumanov, $407,000 for past and future medical costs. He was also awarded $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering caused by Brown.
