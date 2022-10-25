ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Antonio Brown Ordered To Make Huge Payment Amid Assault Case

It seems just about inevitable for former NFL star wideout Antonio Brown to stay out of headlines for all the wrong reasons, as was evident yet again. However, as opposed to Brown’s prototypical online or in-person off-field shenanigans, the 34-year-old was brought to justice for one of his many controversial antics, this time by a jury.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown hit with $1.2 million verdict over alleged assault of truck driver

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was ordered to pay $1.2 million in damages on Tuesday following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a truck driver back in 2020. A jury in Broward County awarded the plaintiff, Anton Tumanov, $407,000 for past and future medical costs. He was also awarded $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering caused by Brown.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach shreds Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

People are not overly impressed with Tom Brady right now. In his big return season from a short-lived retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback most recently headlined a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And while the Bucs, despite a losing record...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy