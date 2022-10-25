ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 6 Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Match 6 Lotto” game were:

05-11-19-27-33-45

(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1,370,000

