ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vansant, VA

Officials: Virginia man arrested for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCoRJ_0imXgAFo00

ROANOKE, Va. — A man in Virginia has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend, officials say.

According to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday deputies received a call about a missing woman. Just before midnight, deputies found a deceased woman’s body in the house where the missing woman reportedly lived.

Investigators along with the Virginia State Police Department and VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s crime scene technicians arrived at the house and a search warrant was issued, according to BCSO. It appeared to investigators that the woman had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to WDBJ, investigators believed the woman was about seven months pregnant. BCSO later identified her as Amber Dawn Compton, 35.

BCSO said during their investigation, Compton’s boyfriend, Dustin Barret Owens, 38, became a person of interest. BCSO obtained a warrant on Owens for first-degree murder.

According to WDBJ, Owens was found at his house on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant, Virginia. A search warrant was obtained for his house and he was arrested early Sunday.

According to BCSO, Owens is being held without bond. Additional charges are expected, BCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested

BUCHANAN, Va. (WVVA) - A Virginia family is mourning the life that was and could have been after their pregnant loved one was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend. Dustin Owens, 38, was arrested Sunday for first-degree murder, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he shot and killed 35-year-old Amber Compton, his seven months pregnant girlfriend, the day before.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Police in Damascus are searching for a missing woman

DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — The Damascus Town Police Department is searching for a missing Damascus woman. According to police, 48-year-old Michelle “Shelly” Trivett has been reported missing. She has dark blonde hair with gray in it and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in regards to...
DAMASCUS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

19 arrested in connection with Big Stone Gap policeman’s death

ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler. Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
cbs19news

Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WVNS

Beckley man’s trial set for 7-year-old’s murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley man who is accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death will go to trial on October 31, 2022, Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ordered. Kirkpatrick made the order during a pre-trial hearing for defendant Rashad Thompson, 35, on Monday, October 24, 2022, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield reported. […]
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after a woman’s body was found in Buchanan County Saturday night. 38-year-old Dustin Barret Owens of Vansant, Virginia has been arrested and charged with homicide by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. Police say they...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

Human remains found in Raleigh County

OAK GROVE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirmed human remains were found in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County. According to Sheriff Van Meter, the remains were found in the evening hours of Monday, October 24, 2022. The Sheriff said the remains found have been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding in Lebanon shooting

Editor’s Note: Previous reports regarding Hilser had his last name spelled “Hilsner.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney has provided the correct spelling. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A man charged in connection to a shooting at a Lebanon apartment complex was found guilty Thursday. According to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser was found guilty […]
LEBANON, VA
Metro News

Beckley murder trial set for next week following pretrial hearing

BECKLEY. W.Va. — A Beckley man charged with killing a 7-year-old boy in March 2021 will go on trial next week. Prosecutors and attorneys for Rashad “Rico” Thompson argued several pretrial motions during a hearing Monday in Raleigh County Circuit Court. Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick denied a few...
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Earthquake felt in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
113K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy