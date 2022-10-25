Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Fantasmic! Entrance Billboard at Hollywood Studios Pays Homage to Walt Disney’s ‘Fantasia’
Just days before “Fantasmic!” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, new art promoting the nighttime spectacular can be seen on Sunset Boulevard. The art can be found on the LED billboard just outside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is used prominently in Sunset Seasons Greetings. It...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Discusses Disney Parks Fandom and Criticism at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference
Bob Chapek discussed the fans of Disney Parks at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference today. When moderator, and the Journal’s Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, brought up the passion and occasional criticism of the fans, Chapek noted that he ran the parks for seven years, adding that he was “quite familiar with how passionate they can be. If we move a churro cart ten feet, it’s a big deal.” He then claimed that when Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, some complained, but “the lines went from 30 minutes long to 6 hours long…”
WDW News Today
BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ Will Stream on Disney+ in 2023
This past summer, rumors were swirling that Disney was in talks with the BBC to acquire the streaming rights to one of its most popular shows, the “Doctor Who” series. Ncuti Gatwa announced the news during an appearance on this morning’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The Disney+ Twitter account also tweeted out the news.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: Annual Passholder Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World Tomorrow
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase a new exclusive popcorn bucket at the theme parks and Disney Springs beginning tomorrow, October 25. The yellow popcorn bucket has the classic Walt Disney World wordmark on a golden...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System
A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
Paul McCartney Reveals the Hit Beatles Song ‘That Kind of Wrote Itself’
Paul McCartney says one hit song he wrote for The Beatles came to him one night and practically wrote itself
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed From Crossroads of the World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Mickey Mouse is once again missing from the top of Crossroads of the World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. He was previously removed in April 2019, but returned later that month. It’s very possible that the removal could just be for maintenance, though no official reason has been given as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Claims Disney Park Pass Reservation System ‘Guarantees’ a Great Experience
During an interview today for WSJ Tech Live 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke about the park pass reservation system and praised it once again. Introduced when the parks reopened in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the system requires guests to make reservations for a specific Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. Guests must have valid theme park admission to make a reservation, which allows for planning ahead but also potentially limits guests who buy last-minute.
WDW News Today
New Holiday Munchlings Arrive at Walt Disney World
The newest line of Disney plush is already expanding as holiday Munchlings are now available at Walt Disney World. Peppermint Bark Cupcake Mickey Holiday Munchling – $34.99. The cupcake Mickey has peppermint bark pieces in his chocolate frosting and a dollop of peppermint swirl on top of his head.
New CBS Hit East New York Facing Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup With Two EPs Terminated
CBS' East New York is experiencing a major behind-the-scenes change, as two of its producers are no longer with the show.
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
WDW News Today
NEW Battle Droid Keychain at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Roger, roger. A new B1-series battle droid keychain has marched into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This keychain is available in Droid Depot. The keychain is silver metal. The droid’s arms and legs can move. It has an extra charm that just says “Batuu.”...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Spice Beignets Return for Fall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
It’s finally starting to feel like fall in Florida, and more pumpkin flavors are arriving at Walt Disney World. Pumpkin spice beignets are back for another season at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. Pumpkin Spice Beignets – $10.99 for 6 or $7.49 for 3.
WDW News Today
Disney, Orlando Magic Extend Jersey Sponsorship Agreement
Disney’s magic on the court will continue, as the company and the NBA’s Orlando Magic have agreed to an extension on their jersey sponsorship. Magic point guard Markelle Fultz marked the extension with a fun photo shoot of him wearing the uniform with Disney’s sponsorship patch, along with Mickey Mouse ears, gloves, and yellow shoes.
Comments / 0