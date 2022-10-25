Bob Chapek discussed the fans of Disney Parks at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference today. When moderator, and the Journal’s Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, brought up the passion and occasional criticism of the fans, Chapek noted that he ran the parks for seven years, adding that he was “quite familiar with how passionate they can be. If we move a churro cart ten feet, it’s a big deal.” He then claimed that when Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, some complained, but “the lines went from 30 minutes long to 6 hours long…”

1 DAY AGO