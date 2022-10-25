ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WDW News Today

Bob Chapek Discusses Disney Parks Fandom and Criticism at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference

Bob Chapek discussed the fans of Disney Parks at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference today. When moderator, and the Journal’s Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, brought up the passion and occasional criticism of the fans, Chapek noted that he ran the parks for seven years, adding that he was “quite familiar with how passionate they can be. If we move a churro cart ten feet, it’s a big deal.” He then claimed that when Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, some complained, but “the lines went from 30 minutes long to 6 hours long…”
WDW News Today

BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ Will Stream on Disney+ in 2023

This past summer, rumors were swirling that Disney was in talks with the BBC to acquire the streaming rights to one of its most popular shows, the “Doctor Who” series. Ncuti Gatwa announced the news during an appearance on this morning’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The Disney+ Twitter account also tweeted out the news.
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch

Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
Cinemablend

First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System

A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again

I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks

The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Bob Chapek Claims Disney Park Pass Reservation System ‘Guarantees’ a Great Experience

During an interview today for WSJ Tech Live 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke about the park pass reservation system and praised it once again. Introduced when the parks reopened in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the system requires guests to make reservations for a specific Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. Guests must have valid theme park admission to make a reservation, which allows for planning ahead but also potentially limits guests who buy last-minute.
WDW News Today

New Holiday Munchlings Arrive at Walt Disney World

The newest line of Disney plush is already expanding as holiday Munchlings are now available at Walt Disney World. Peppermint Bark Cupcake Mickey Holiday Munchling – $34.99. The cupcake Mickey has peppermint bark pieces in his chocolate frosting and a dollop of peppermint swirl on top of his head.
WDW News Today

Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
WDW News Today

Disney, Orlando Magic Extend Jersey Sponsorship Agreement

Disney’s magic on the court will continue, as the company and the NBA’s Orlando Magic have agreed to an extension on their jersey sponsorship. Magic point guard Markelle Fultz marked the extension with a fun photo shoot of him wearing the uniform with Disney’s sponsorship patch, along with Mickey Mouse ears, gloves, and yellow shoes.
ORLANDO, FL

