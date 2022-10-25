ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

kalb.com

Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship

The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport. LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Wildcats are still...
ROSEPINE, LA
KLFY News 10

Prep Football taking over Thursday night

High School Football adjusting some of their game days, due to the threat of weather. Here’s the list of teams that have contacted us so far. Thursday’s PREP FOOTBALL Games Acadiana at Carencro Erath at Crowley St. Martinville at Abbeville Leesville at Eunice Iota at Port Barre Notre Dame at Grand Lake Loreauville at Catholic-NI […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Lt. Jason Jenkins – Golden Shield Winner

Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season. St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to...
ROSEPINE, LA
LSU Reveille

Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown

Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt likes LSU chances against Alabama

Fox Sports College Football analyst, Joel Klatt likes LSU football’s chances against Alabama in Baton Rouge next week. Klatt was open about his Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction earlier this season. He likes what he has seen out of LSU as of late, and he believes they ‘might’ challenge Alabama. He spoke about the matchup on the Colin Cowherd Show Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
1037thegame.com

Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll

Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

Opelousas native named 2022 Andrus Award winner for AARP Louisiana

Bobby G. Savoie, a native of Opelousas and resident of Denham Springs, has been selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2022 AARP Louisiana Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service. Savoie was selected for his remarkable service, which has greatly benefited the…
OPELOUSAS, LA
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA

