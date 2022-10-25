Read full article on original website
Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship
High School Football adjusting some of their game days, due to the threat of weather. Here’s the list of teams that have contacted us so far. Thursday’s PREP FOOTBALL Games Acadiana at Carencro Erath at Crowley St. Martinville at Abbeville Leesville at Eunice Iota at Port Barre Notre Dame at Grand Lake Loreauville at Catholic-NI […]
theadvocate.com
Here's where the SEC coaches see Kim Mulkey's LSU squad landing in the standings
Kim Mulkey continues to raise the perception of the LSU women’s basketball program. Two of Mulkey’s players were named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference women’s basketball team, and the Tigers were picked to finished third in the standings in a vote by league coaches released Wednesday. Last...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
kalb.com
Lt. Jason Jenkins – Golden Shield Winner
LSU Reveille
Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown
Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, sets commitment date; Alabama, Auburn, LSU among top contenders
Mobile Christian School (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, is ready to make his college decision. >>> Prediction: Which school will Sterling Dixon choose: Alabama, Auburn or LSU? On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, ...
CBS Sports
Southern Miss vs. Louisiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Texas State Bobcats typically...
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before the BoomBox Classic matchup, Jackson State released a statement stating any tickets purchased through a third-party such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or StubHub, will not be accepted for the game. School officials added tickets purchased only through their official ‘Impact Tickets’ site will...
tdalabamamag.com
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt likes LSU chances against Alabama
Fox Sports College Football analyst, Joel Klatt likes LSU football’s chances against Alabama in Baton Rouge next week. Klatt was open about his Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction earlier this season. He likes what he has seen out of LSU as of late, and he believes they ‘might’ challenge Alabama. He spoke about the matchup on the Colin Cowherd Show Wednesday.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
1037thegame.com
Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll
Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
kalb.com
Cottonport woman battling stage 4 cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
The Wildcats are still seeking their first win on the road. Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner: Lt. Jason Jenkins with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jury selection in David Burns trial tries to weed out those with opinions about the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jury...
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
UL Lafayette announces name change for education college, department
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Education is now the College of Education & Human Development.
Eunice News
Opelousas native named 2022 Andrus Award winner for AARP Louisiana
Bobby G. Savoie, a native of Opelousas and resident of Denham Springs, has been selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2022 AARP Louisiana Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service. Savoie was selected for his remarkable service, which has greatly benefited the…
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
Opelousas Mayor candidates: mission, story, and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for Opelousas Mayor to learn their story, their mission, and their x-factor.
St. Landry Charter School closed due to electrical outage
St. Landry Charter School will be closed today Tuesday October 25, 2022, due to an electrical outage officials say.
