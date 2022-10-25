Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
9-8-4, FB: 3
(nine, eight, four; FB: three)
