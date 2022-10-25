Read full article on original website
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico, backs up right to abortion
The VP was in town to support Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham but also talk about protecting abortion rights in the state. This is something Grisham has pledged to do.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years for role in Victoria Martens death
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl
Bernalillo County funded thousands by environment department to stomp on illegal dumping
The award is a part of the Recycling and Illegally Dumping (RAID) grant for the fiscal year 2023.
Eastern New Mexico University receives $700k grant for research
Three universities are a part of the project: ENMU, the University of New Mexico (UNM), and New Mexico State University (NMSU).
Bernalillo County presents plans for new aquatics center in North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A community that has been without a swimming pool for years is finally getting a brand-new aquatics center. Bernalillo County showed off the plans for the facility coming to the North Valley’s Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center. The center used to have a pool, but...
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
City of Santa Fe looking at replacing turf to reduce water usage
The City of Santa Fe is trying new ways to conserve water.
After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
What’s on your ballot in 2022?
A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
Bernalillo County searching for solutions to keep people off medians of busy areas
Bernalillo County is considering an ordinance to keep people off of the medians at dangerous intersections.
This Carpentry Student Got a Dream Job Right After Graduating From CNM
Back during the run-up to the 2021 SkillsUSA New Mexico Competition, CNM Carpentry instructor Joseph Hirschfeld introduced his student Angel Sital to Thomas Jaramillo, a supervisor at the Jaynes Corporation. Thomas was at CNM because Jaynes was donating supplies to the competition. Angel and Thomas got to talking and Angel...
Bernalillo County: East Mountain properties current target in rent assistance scam
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some living in Bernalillo County are confused after receiving mail saying they applied for rent assistance, except they didn’t. “The city didn’t tell us anything they just replied back to the email and said that they would deny the claim,” said Julie Green, a homeowner in Tijeras. Green said she was confused after […]
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot
