Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years for role in Victoria Martens death

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl

SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

What’s on your ballot in 2022?

A polling location on Albuquerque's Westside in 2022 (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) There are all sorts of reasons people don’t bother with elections. From tiresome, ugly campaign ads to what feels like people yelling at each other on the socials, it can all start to feel like a lot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cnm.edu

This Carpentry Student Got a Dream Job Right After Graduating From CNM

Back during the run-up to the 2021 SkillsUSA New Mexico Competition, CNM Carpentry instructor Joseph Hirschfeld introduced his student Angel Sital to Thomas Jaramillo, a supervisor at the Jaynes Corporation. Thomas was at CNM because Jaynes was donating supplies to the competition. Angel and Thomas got to talking and Angel...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot

SANTA FE, NM

