First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh
If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
epicstream.com
Sequel Trilogy Characters Expected to Appear in Newly Announced Star Wars Movie
Nearly three years following the polarizing conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, it looks like Lucasfilm is ready to usher in a brand new era for the Star Wars franchise. This week, a new report confirmed that the production company is working on a mystery project and now, more details regarding the film are being made public. By the looks of things, it could very well be the long-rumored Episode X.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars triumphs at the Saturn Awards
Star Wars had a superb evening at the Saturn Awards, walking away with a number of awards, oftentimes beating fellow Star Wars productions in the process of winning and once again nabbing the Best Animation award, a category it’s won every year since the awards inception in 2017. In...
ETOnline.com
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Art; Animated ‘Heidi’ Feature Readied; Camerimage Unveils Main Competition Lineup; Vicky McClure Indie Hire — Global Briefs
Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Launch; Teaser Art Netflix’s upcoming six-part Italian drama The Lying Life of Adults will launch on January 4, 2023. Teaser art for the Fandango-produced series has also been unveiled this morning. The drama, based on My Brilliant Friendcreator Elena Ferrante’s book of the same name, follows the life of Giovanna, as she transitions from childhood to adolescence in 1990s Naples and jumps between the city’s high and lower classes without finding answers in either world. Edoardo De Angelis is directing with Giordana Marengo playing Giovanna. Valeria Golino, Alessandro Preziosi, Pina Turco, Azzurra Mennella and Rossella Gamba also star. Ferrante writes alongside Laura Paolucci, Francesco...
fanthatracks.com
Canon Fodder at New York Comic Con 2022: Meeting creators in Artists Alley
New York Comic Con 2022 saw a plethora of authors and artists return to Artists Alley at the Javits Center in New York, and this is where Mark Newbold and Matt Booker headed across the four days of the show to catch up with author Ethan Sacks and artist Will Sliney, colourist Rachelle Rosenberg, author Claudia Gray and writer Alyssa Wong. Listen to what they had to say on this special New York Comic Con 2022 episode of Canon Fodder.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures: Greatest Moments
Join your favorite Star Wars characters in some of their greatest moments throughout the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a series of animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a galaxy far, far away, featuring a bright and colorful art style, exciting action, and insight into the saga’s greatest themes!
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 8 – Narkina 5
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 8: Narkina 5. Official...
fanthatracks.com
Bring Home The Galaxy Week Two
It’s week two of Bring Home The Galaxy, a 9 week run up to the holiday season that every Tuesday will bring items from across the galaxy. There’s plenty to see here, so let’s get started. Lucasfilm Consumer Products is excited to kick off Bring Home the...
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Doctor Aphra (2020) #25
As a Spark-possessed Doctor Aphra sought Ascendant tech aboard the ”Vermillion”, flagship of Crimson Dawn, the true Aphra found herself trapped within her own memories. In this mental prison, Aphra encountered Miril, the creator of the Spark Eternal, who revealed the origins of Ascendant technology. Searching for their...
fanthatracks.com
Denuo Novo: Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Kylo Ren Helmet
From the team over at Denuo Novo, their new Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Kylo Ren Helmet, available to pre-order now for £621.00 and arriving between January and March 2023. DENUO NOVO was founded in 2021 and awarded the STAR WARS™ high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses. DENUO...
‘The Orville’s Michaela McManus, ’Halloween’ Franchise’s Andi Matichak Sign With Silver Lining Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Actresses Michaela McManus (The Orville) and Andi Matichak (Halloween franchise) have signed with Silver Lining Entertaining for management. McManus is best known for her work on the TV side, having recurred on Seth MacFarlane’s Hulu sci-fi comedy The Orville, CBS’ Seal Team, Netflix’s You, NBC’s The Village, Aquarius, Awake and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network’s Necessary Roughness, and The CW’s The Vampire Diaries and One Tree Hill. Since embarking on her screen career around 2006, the actress has also booked guest parts on The Magicians, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hawaii Five-0, CSI: Miami, Castle and CSI: NY....
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure
From the team at Gentle Giant, retailing for $80.00, arriving in March 2023 and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure, just in time for her arrival on Disney Plus in her own series in 2023.
fanthatracks.com
Kenner’s Star Wars toyline featured in season premiere of The Toys That Built America
The new season of The Toys That Built America started on 23rd October on the History channel in the US. The first episode titled ‘Masters of the Universe’, yet it is as much, if not more, about Star Wars than Mattel’s Masters of the Universe. With the first half of the episode being almost solely dedicated to the Kenner Star Wars toy line.
Underdogs defiant ahead of Women's World Rugby Cup's final 8
Quarterfinal match-ups at the Women's Rugby World Cup appear to promise one-sided matches and a predicted meeting in the semifinals of the four top-ranked teams — England, France, New Zealand and Canada
SFGate
Paul Mescal to Headline Kevin Macdonald’s ‘A Spy By Nature,’ HanWay to Launch Sales at AFM
Paul Mescal (“Aftersun,” ‘Normal People’) will lead modern espionage thriller “A Spy By Nature,” to be directed by Oscar and BAFTA winner Kevin Macdonald (“The Mauritian”). HanWay Films is launching worldwide sales at the upcoming American Film Market. CAA is co-representing domestic...
fanthatracks.com
Bounty Hunters #28: Party’s over at the accretion disc
There are few who would dare go toe-to-toe with Lord Vader, but thankfully for loyal readers of Bounty Hunters Beilert Valance is one of them. Brought to you by writer Ethan Sacks, interior artist Paolo Villanelli and cover artist Giuseppe Camuncoli, Bounty Hunters #29 lands Wednesday 2nd November. In Star...
fanthatracks.com
Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City
Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City. IT is a time of great exploration. In an effort to unite the galaxy, the Chancellors of the Republic, working alongside the courageous and wise Jedi Knights, have dispatched dozens of PATHFINDER TEAMS into the farthest reaches of the Outer Rim.
‘1923’: Premiere Date & Logo Revealed For Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
Straight from Paramount, we finally have the premiere date for 1923, the next highly-anticipated Yellowstone series from Taylor Sheridan. Today, Paramount+ sent over the premiere date for their Depression-era Dutton drama, showcasing the series’ logo for the first time alongside. 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will then premiere the following day (Monday, December 19) on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other international markets are forthcoming. In the meantime, here’s our first glimpse at the Yellowstone prequel’s title card:
