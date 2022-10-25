ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Chad Sharpe
2d ago

I like how the news says a big storm is coming thru (trying to get everyone scared) and we just get a little bit of rain.

Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
brproud.com

NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
OBERLIN, LA
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: About 1,800 still without power, mainly in Tiny Town Road area

Update, 5:10 p.m.: Power outages have dropped to about 1,800, mainly near Tiny Town Road. Update, 4:30 p.m.: Traffic signals are also out on Tiny Town Road. Update, 3:40 p.m.: Storms have caused power outages affecting about 3,000 customers in Clarksville. Traffic signals at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Dover Crossing...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KCEN

Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
TEXAS STATE
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric Linemen Have Strong Showing at International Lineman's Rodeo

Several Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) linemen took home awards at the 38th Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo held October 12th-15th in Overland Park, Kansas. The International Lineman’s Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman skills and tasks. After 30 years, the International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo is still considered the most valued premier event of its kind for the electric utility industry, with over 200 teams and 300 apprentices participating.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
carthagecourier.com

Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October

A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN

