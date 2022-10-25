Read full article on original website
Related
Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
'I'm a Psychologist, "Sleep Divorce" Could Save Your Relationship'
I've been practicing clinical psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety, depression, and sleep issues for two decades. I always knew I wanted to become a licensed clinical psychologist but I found my passion for sleep while working in medical research the year before I went to graduate school. A...
Psych Centra
All About ADHD Burnout
Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
calmsage.com
Chronic Anxiety: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, And More
We all feel anxious from time to time. We often get anxious due to workload, school activities, relationships, health, friends, or finances. If someone experiences anxiety occasionally, then it is counted as a normal part but when someone experiences anxiety more frequently, intensely, or extensively, it can be a reason to worry.
sciencetimes.com
What is Stress and How to Use Welltory to Manage It
We all face stress every day, yet not many of us actually know how our body is responding to it and what to do to prevent the feeling of emotional or physical tension from becoming chronic and affecting our health. In this article, we'll tell you about Welltory, a stress...
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Binge eating is more common than anorexia or bulimia – but it remains a hidden and hard-to-treat disorder
For many people, the term “eating disorder” will bring to mind its two most familiar forms – anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. What they may not realise, however, is that “binge eating disorder” is more common than the other two combined and can significantly reduce quality of life.
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
You Can’t Always Meditate Your Way Through Mental Health
Once taboo, conversations about mental health have grown in recent years. Individuals, corporations, and governments have become more aware of and proactive about providing support and advocating for greater resources to cope. Now, every other video on your TikTok For You page is talking about trauma, and more organizations are offering mental health days. While this is definitely a move in the right direction, an important distinction is missed in these discussions: Mental health is more than just mental wellbeing.
msn.com
Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Giving Melatonin To Your Kids To Help Them Sleep
Use of the sleep-aid supplement melatonin for children has grown over the course of the last nine years, reports the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. While thought to be a more natural alternative to prescription sleep-aids, this doesn't mean supplements don't come without potential risks. "A lot of people don't view herbal supplements or vitamins as having any potential danger," pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson tells the Cleveland Clinic. "Because things are natural or because things aren't prescription medications doesn't mean that there can't be some complications or dangers involved with using them."
neurologylive.com
Inadequate Sleep Related to Neurocognitive Difficulties for Children with Insomnia
Fan Nils Yang, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Maryland, provides greater detail on the observational cohort study he did with colleagues, where they identified a link between neurocognitive function in children and insomnia. Findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study showed an association between inadequate sleep with children...
State of Mind: How can we combat burnout and seasonal affective disorder?
I can't remember the last time I took a real vacation. You? My ideal vacation? No phones, no bending my neck down into a 3-inch screen of endless information to read about the latest filtered takes. I would wander the outdoors without a schedule or itinerary, guided by curiosity and wonder. I like to imagine putting my palm against a tree, breathing in that delicious scent of petrichor and listening to critters scurrying along the forest floor....
verywellmind.com
What Is the Storm and Stress View of Adolescence?
The storm and stress view of adolescence is characterized by the adolescent years, which take place between approximately the ages of 11 and 19. It is a time of upheaval and difficulty in which adolescents experience emotional and behavioral challenges such as increased conflicts with parents and other authority figures, disruptions in mood, and increased participation in risk-taking activities.
wdfxfox34.com
Disordered Eating Treatment Is Relapse Prevention
Originally Posted On: https://www.marrinc.org/disordered-eating-treatment-is-relapse-prevention/. In August of 2022, MARR was thrilled to welcome back Alison Makely, LPC, MAC, NCC, as the Disordered Eating Therapist at the Women’s Recovery Center (Traditions). She has been involved with MARR since 2003 and helped to create MARR’s Disordered Eating Program. We asked...
WebMD
How Does Stress Affect Pregnancy?
Everyone has stress – even when you’re pregnant. “Experiencing the whole range of human emotions while pregnant is to be expected,” says Elizabeth Werner, PhD, a researcher and assistant professor of behavioral medicine in obstetrics and gynecology and psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center. “That’s normal and healthy, and what we should be doing.”
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Spirituality
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
Comments / 0