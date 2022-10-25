Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football: Optimism In Robinson’s Return For Ohio State
Just a few days out from taking on No. 2 Ohio State the Nittany Lions are “hopeful” to have defensive end Chop Robinson available Saturday. Robinson did not dress last weekend against Minnesota for undisclosed reasons and Penn State coach James Franklin generally does not address injuries or discipline related decisions. That being said, Franklin did confirm what was visible to reporters during Wednesday evening’s open practices periods – Robinson was nearing his return.
State College
Penn State Football: Fourth Down Key To Upsets, But Hasn’t Swung In The Nittany Lions Favor As Of Late
Fourth down is inherently dramatic. Convert, and your drive continues, fail and your opponent gets the ball, often with favorable field position. Games are won and lost on fourth down, nothing is more pivotal than the moments when possession could change. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the importance of fourth down in a big game, but converting them is often much easier said than done.
State College
For Penn State Coach James Franklin, Buckeyes Fleming and Harrison Jr. Sure Look Familiar
When James Franklin gave a scouting report on Ohio State during his press conference in Beaver Stadium on Tuesday, he came across some Buckeyes he knew quite well from the recruiting trail. “You look at (safety) Ronnie Hickman, who we recruited heavily out of New Jersey,” Franklin said. “It seems...
State College
5 Facts to Know from Penn State Football’s New 2023 Schedule
Penn State’s 2023 schedule has arrived and the Nittany Lions will look to start the [probable] Drew Allar era with a fairly favorable schedule both home and away. Here are five facts to know about the Nittany Lions’ 2023 slate. Seven Weeks Before Big Ten East Play: Penn...
State College
Penn State Football: Parking Lots Set for Earlier 6 a.m. Opening on Saturday
Penn State will open tailgating lots an hour earlier than usual this Saturday before the Nittany Lions take on No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium. Lots will open at 6 a.m. — 98 minutes before sunrise — in an effort to help more fans find their spots and their seats ahead of the marquee game of Penn State’s home slate. Kickoff is set for noon with the contest airing on FOX as the network’s Big Noon Saturday featured game of the week. Team arrival is set for roughly 10 a.m. just two hours prior to kick.
State College
Beaver Stadium to Implement New Student Section Security Measures
Penn State will debut new security protocols and procedures at Beaver Stadium this weekend ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 2 Ohio State, the university’s athletics department announced on Wednesday. The move comes after concerns were raised this week over Beaver Stadium’s security failures during last Saturday’s White...
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
State College
Renaissance Fund Honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis Believe in Making Contributions That Endure
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
State College
Josh Shapiro to Visit Penn State on Campaign Trail
The Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor will campaign at Penn State next week. Josh Shapiro is bringing his bus tour to Centre County as part of his campaign’s “get out the vote” initiative. The local event, dubbed “Rally in the Valley,” will stretch from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, outside Old Main.
State College
Byron Paul Hartley
Dr. Byron Paul Hartley, age 91, of Bellefonte, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born on May 18, 1931, in Millsboro, PA. a son of the late Scott and Lulu Amelia (Bane)Hartley. Predeceased by his siblings, Donald Lee, Robert, Shirley, and Wilda. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlotte (Regel); two daughters, Robin (John) Carson of Pittsburgh, and Dawn (John) Van Bramer of Hampstead, N.C. and four grandchildren, Jake Van Bramer of Vienna, VA., Katerina Van Bramer of Hampstead, N.C., Christopher Carson of Pittsburgh, PA., and Alyssa Carson of Gainesville, FL.
State College
Canine Counselors: Special dogs lend a comforting paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
State College
Shop Small: Local retailers compete with experience, service, events
With the holiday season fast approaching, small retailers in Centre County are ramping up for the next two months. In a world of Amazon.com and other online shopping, they are finding it harder and harder to compete. However, many local small retailers are hoping this will be the most wonderful time of the year.
State College
Halloween Festivities Return Across Centre County
With less than a week to go until Halloween, communities across Centre County are gearing up for another action-packed holiday full of trick-or-treating. From Boalsburg to Bellefonte, here’s what you can expect in the Centre Region as All Hallow’s Eve approaches. Trick-or-Treating. Trick-or-treating is back in full swing...
State College
Zeno’s celebrates half century directly above the center of the earth
Long before there were craft beverage producers all over Centre County, Zeno’s Pub was one of the places where Penn Staters and townies alike went to learn about the world of good beer and local music. Located, as the saying goes, directly above the center of the earth, at...
State College
Supporting Those Who Have Served
“A veteran is somebody who at one point in their life made the decision to write a check payable to the United States of America for any amount, up to and including their life.”. Rhonda Spear cites that quote as her motivation for spending the past 25 years honoring and...
State College
Harris, Scholton recognized as CIT Officers of the Year
BELLEFONTE — A 911 dispatcher who helped a suicidal caller and a police officer who assisted a juvenile during a mental health crisis were recently honored by Centre County. Trevor Harris from Centre County 9-1-1 and State College Police Lt. Todd Scholton were recognized as CIT Officers of the Year during an Oct. 25 board meeting.
State College
Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss
STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
State College
Track How Your Pa. Municipality Is Using Federal Stimulus Funding
STATE COLLEGE — The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill, was signed into law in March 2021. Over a year later the emergency funding is still trickling down to help offset negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The act, also known as ARPA, included $350...
State College
Giving Circle members grant $23,000 to local nonprofits
STATE COLLEGE — Members of Centre Foundation’s Giving Circle awarded grants to local nonprofits at their annual reception on Oct. 18 at Axemann Brewery. Centre Volunteers in Medicine, Out of the Cold: Centre County and State College Food Bank were finalists for the grants and presented their proposals as live pitches to the membership.
State College
Gifts You Feel Good About: Holiday craft fairs and bazaars
It is hard to believe, but the holiday season is upon us once again. Yes, ’tis the season to find those special somethings to make the holidays as bright as possible for the people we care about and to deck out the halls. All around Centre County, local arts...
