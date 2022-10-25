ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

03-09-12-20-21-24

(three, nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (six, seven, eleven, thirty-nine, forty) 01-09-15-17-18-24-29-33-37-39-43-50-51-57-66-67-70-72-73-78 (one, nine, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-eight) Match 4. 08-14-16-21 (eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

Minnesota tops Ottawa 4-2, ends Senators' 4-game win streak

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak. Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. “I really liked the way that all four lines contributed in their own way, but yet they all contributed in the same way as far as doing the right things, getting pucks deep, staying on the right side, not allowing odd man rushes,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “I don’t remember an odd-man rush tonight. We were committed to doing the right things, and we did.” After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand with a perfect record. Instead, the Senators went 4-1-0.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs’ campaign HQ in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs’ office.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported. School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said. The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Associated Press

2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center, authorities said. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene at the shopping center in Palmdale, a city north of downtown Los Angeles. A man was taken to the hospital, where he also died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy