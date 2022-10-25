Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a statement by the Slotkin campaign that notes she plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next Tuesday. Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michiganâ€™s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up by both sides and one of the Republicansâ€™ chief targets in their campaign to win the House majority on Nov. 8. Whatâ€™s at stake ahead of #Midterms2022? Join us Thursday at 12 p.m. ET for a discussion with @AP_Politics reporters on what you can expect going into Nov. 8.ğŸ�™ï¸�@MegKinnardAPğŸ�™ï¸�@timelywriterğŸ�™ï¸�@BillBarrowAPhttps://t.co/j6BXt8tPbP

