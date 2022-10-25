ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

sauconsource.com

Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police

A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Search Continues for Missing Upper Bucks Woman

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office is now involved in the investigation into the disappearance of a 55-year-old woman from upper Bucks County. Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi was reported missing by a family member two days after police she was last seen, the DA’s office said in a post on Crimewatch Wednesday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

When is Trick-or-Treat Night in Hellertown and Lower Saucon?

If you’re a fan of Halloween candy, you’re likely looking forward to Trick-or-Treat night. In the Lehigh Valley, the date when Trick-or-Treat is held varies by locale, with some municipalities holding it on Friday evenings and others scheduling it for Halloween night, regardless of what day of the week that falls on. (This year, Oct. 31 is a Monday.)
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman’s Vehicle Stolen With Handgun Inside It: Police

A Lehigh Valley woman returned to an upper Bucks County Park-n-Ride facility following a brief trip to Philadelphia to find her truck and the handgun she had inside it stolen, state police at Dublin said in a news release Monday. According to police, the 46-year-old Macungie resident left her Dodge...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Arrest Made in Stolen Dirt Bike Case, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a 24-year-old East Greenville man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a garage on N. Old Bethlehem Pike in Milford Township, Bucks County, last week. In a news release, police said the dirt bike is a 2017 light green and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

