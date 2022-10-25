Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – SCARE ON THE SQUARE
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with our very own Telia Bulter and special guest, The Little Mermaid! They came onto SoKY Sunrise this morning to talk about upcoming event, Scare on the Square. Here, you can join many downtown merchants at Fountain Square Park for an afternoon of family-friendly Halloween fun as you trick-or-treat at downtown businesses to double your candy count.
wnky.com
Boo Bash at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There was a real monster mash going on at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. Boo Bash 2022 was a fantastic time for witches and warlocks 21 and older. The night was filled with dancing, loud music and great times. There was also a costume...
wnky.com
Leaders in community honored at Black Achievers Banquet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Community leaders were honored for their role in helping the community. The 2022 Black Achievers Banquet honored four guests and a keynote speaker for their work. Felicia Bland says this acknowledgement is for those who might work behind the scenes and may not get the...
wnky.com
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
wnky.com
SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Henry
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with the cutest pup named Henry! Henry is about one years old and absolutely adores people and playtime. You can adopt Henry today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Auburn Halloween Parade
On today’s What’s Happening SoKY segment, we had the pleasure of meeting with Rhonda Sullivan. She came in today to speak about an upcoming event, the Auburn Halloween Parade. This event is being organized by Auburn Kentucky Tourism and it is the city’s very first annual Halloween Parade!
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
wnky.com
50+ local businesses to hand out candy for Rockin’ Trick or Treat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Crocker Law Firm is getting kids excited for Rockin’ Trick or Treat this Thursday!. Just a couple hours ago, staff handed out candy bags to students at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to get kids in the Halloween spirit!. The 6th annual Rockin’ Trick or Treat kicks off at 5:30...
wnky.com
Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
wnky.com
New outdoor fitness gym at The Loops at Lovers Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-There’s a new way to workout at the Loops at Lovers Lane!. Bowling Green Parks and Rec has recently installed an outdoor fitness center with equipment that uses only a person’s body weight- no machines. It’s actually part of a national fitness campaign. There are over...
wnky.com
Warren County clerk talks voting security
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County clerk Lynette Yates talked to News 40 about voter security and uncertainty surrounding the mail-in ballots to help clear the air for those who might be skeptical about voting this year or sending in their vote via mail. After the 2020 election, many...
wnky.com
BGISD receives $5.13 million to purchase electric school buses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA. BGISD has been awarded $5,130,000 and is one of 10 Kentucky school districts to receive funding in 2022. New electric buses and charging infrastructure...
wnky.com
BGISD to purchase 13 electric buses with $5.13 EPA funding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green City Schools joins the first wave of school districts across the country to help clear the air… literally… with the government’s $1 billion clean bus funding. Bowling Green Independent School District will soon use $5.13 million in funding from the...
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
wnky.com
Warren County fentanyl trafficking cases rise 420%… in one year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Overdose cases are on the rise across the nation, and Warren County is no exception. County Sheriff Brett Hightower says many of these deaths are a direct result of fentanyl-laced pills. “Somebody may be handed a pill, and they even look it up on their...
wnky.com
2 arrested on drug charges with infant present
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police say two people are facing several charges after they received a call about a domestic dispute at the Holiday Motel. Once officers from the Cave City Police Department arrived, they found Julie Ellis, 33, and Benjamin Cullen, 47, inside, along with an infant.
wnky.com
Cave City drug trafficking investigation leads to several charges
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police say several juveniles are facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation. The Cave City Police Department began the investigation yesterday in relation to juveniles allegedly trafficking in controlled substances. Police obtained consent to search a residence in Cave City, where they say...
Comments / 0