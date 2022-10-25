ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Rob Hotaling (opinion): Fixing CT’s achievement gap will create jobs

Connecticut’s worst-in-the-nation achievement gap affects some of our state’s most complicated education and economic issues. Because too many of our high school students are unprepared to enter the workforce after graduating or dropping out, employers are deprived of the skilled workers they need to expand and our state’s economic growth is stifled.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut on Halloween weekend

Spooky season ends with a scream this weekend, with visits from the real Annabelle doll and a final chance to visit some of the state's "haunted" attractions. This supernatural-themed event features items from the Warrens' Occult Museum to Mohegan Sun on Saturday, including the real Annabelle doll that inspired "The Conjuring" movies.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy