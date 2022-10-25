ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesville, OH

WOWK 13 News

Ohio road to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wwnytv.com

Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in Ohio charged a man accused of killing someone and trying to hide the evidence. According to the Ironton Police Department, the Sanitation Department called authorities to report a man trying to throw away suspicious drugs. Officers found bloody clothing in the bags...
IRONTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash

RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH

Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fall Fire Season at critical point

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The intense dryness of late summer-early fall has the region on the cusp of not only a flash drought but also an especially smoky fire season. Parts of the Bluegrass State, in particular central and western Kentucky, are already locked in a moderate to severe drought. Here’s a poor man’s gauge of how dry the ground has become courtesy of the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric .
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
BIDWELL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury accident causes traffic delays in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Ross County. The call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Route 104 and Route 35. According to Ross County dispatchers, three people were suffering from minor injuries related to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

SOMC named “Placental Hospital of the Year”

PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center was recently recognized as Lifeline of Ohio’s “Placental Hospital of the Year” and “OB/GYN Practice of the Year” during the organization’s Ohio Champions of Hope Gala. SOMC has participated in Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation Program since June 2021,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

