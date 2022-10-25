Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Wanted man facing drug charges in Ohio Co.
A man with a warrant has been arrested on drug charges by Ohio County deputies and drug task force members. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force “explored Leroy Lane,” just off Taffy Road about eight miles north of Hartford.
wnky.com
Cave City drug trafficking investigation leads to several charges
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police say several juveniles are facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation. The Cave City Police Department began the investigation yesterday in relation to juveniles allegedly trafficking in controlled substances. Police obtained consent to search a residence in Cave City, where they say...
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
wnky.com
2 arrested on drug charges with infant present
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police say two people are facing several charges after they received a call about a domestic dispute at the Holiday Motel. Once officers from the Cave City Police Department arrived, they found Julie Ellis, 33, and Benjamin Cullen, 47, inside, along with an infant.
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Report Of A Disturbance In Todd County
Two men have been charged after a report of a violation of a domestic violence order in Todd County Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Carlton Goodin who was beating on the back door and throwing things on his ex-girlfriend’s porch who had an active domestic violence order against him.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
Kentucky man sentenced in meth case at Toyota plant
A Bowling Green man was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
maconcountychronicle.com
Lafayette Woman Arrested With Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl
A Lafayette woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after local law enforcement discovered heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Affidavit of Complaint filed by Macon County Detective Jason Sells, he was on patrol on October 20, 2022 when he witnessed a red Pontiac with a tag that did not match the vehicle description provided by dispatch.
mymix1041.com
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
westkentuckystar.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a beef cow in Barren County who experienced jaundice and rapid breathing.
horseandrider.com
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
k105.com
Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth
An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
14news.com
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
Comments / 1