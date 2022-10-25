ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Bodega and Clarks Originals Reunite for Wallabee "Heritage Patchwork"

Following several footwear collaborations with the likes of ON, Suicoke, Salomon, Jordan Brand, and New Balance, Boston-based retailer Bodega now partners with Clarks Originals for “Heritage Patchwork” Wallabees. Arriving just in time for the cold Northeast winters, the pairs are dressed in an eclectic range of textures and...
hypebeast.com

Dr. Martens’ Latest Boury Utility Boot Takes a Classic to the Trenches

Footwear specialist Dr. Marten is following up on its recently-released Jorge Shearling shoe with an all-new Boury Utility Boot and it’s one of the brand’s most military-inspired designs to date. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, however, this latest release is...
hypebeast.com

Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall

London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
hypebeast.com

The Goldwin 0 FW22 Collection Has Just Dropped

Earlier this year, Japanese outerwear specialists Goldwin launched its experimental platform, Goldwin 0 — a dedicated line that focuses on the cultivation of lifelong garments that have zero impact on the Earth. Put together as a collaborative process by the Goldwin Team in Japan, the Fall/Winter 2022 collection features a lineup of utilitarian pieces, all composed of innovative and sustainable materials from recycled polyesters and GORE-TEX, to Spiber’s Brewed Protein fabrics as well as 3D printed knitwear.
hypebeast.com

WISDOM® Previews Futuristic FW22 “X·VII” Lookbook

Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, WISDOM® just released the lookbook for its latest “X·VII” collection. This time around, the Taiwanese label explores a virtual reality concept filled with imaginations for the future into its functional clothing line. The key message of the collection “LIVE IN FUTURE, BACK...
hypebeast.com

NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022

Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"

A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
House Digest

Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home

Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
hypebeast.com

Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022

Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
hypebeast.com

Body of Work Invokes Nature’s Tranquility in FW22 Campaign

This past June, Toronto-based sportswear brand, Body of Work, unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection outfitted with a range of thoughtful staples. Now the unisex label is preparing for the decreasing temperatures with its new FW22 campaign. Invoking the tranquility of nature, the Vancouver-shot campaign livens the vintage sportswear through activities...
hypebeast.com

Atelier100 Reveals First Collection from its Resident Designers

From stainless steel seating crafted from car exhausts to lighting fixtures that feature London’s paving stones – the debut collection from the Atelier100 designers has been unveiled and is now for sale. The launch reveals the first pieces to be created by 13 of the designers currently supported...
livingetc.com

Should dining chairs match a table? Designers decide whether matching sets are still an interior design crime

To match or not to match, that is the question. As the principal piece of furniture in a dining area - alongside the table - dining chairs play an essential role in the overall look, feel, and experience of the space. A new or upcycled set of dining chairs is an easy and relatively low-cost trick to instantly update a dining room. However, the wrong look can date it just as quickly.
hypebeast.com

Places+Faces’ Latest "Film Club" Collection Gets a Five-Star Rating

London-based streetwear label Places+Faces has just presented its latest “Film Club” collection in the spirit of the Halloween holiday. Recently, the brand has been collaborating regularly with British talent on its campaign imagery — for example, P+F’s recent “Cozy Drop” featured Leicester-born rapper Sainté, while the brand also released its well-received “POLAROIDS” hardcover book earlier in the year which captured and connected British creatives and industry movers with others from the same realm.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Gears up for the Slopes With Latest Ski 2022 Collection

Just in time for winter, has released a ski-dedicated collection for the upcoming season. Designed with performance in mind, the brand is giving another meaning to skiing in style. The house has released an upscale, athletic-focused wardrobe that transposes the spirit of travel to alpine destinatinos, whether it be snowy days or nights, spent both indoors and outdoors. The collection puts an elevated spin on the traditional ski apparel, fit for the extreme winter weather conditions experienced in the coldest of peaks.
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens Introduces "BABYGEO" Collection

After introducing Geobasket sneakers in 2021, designer Rick Owens is now introducing a full line dedicated to toddlers and kids. Dubbed “BABYGEO,” the collection is comprised of children’s sized takes on the eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2022 “STROBE” collection. Rick Owens reveals that he created...

