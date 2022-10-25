Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Bodega and Clarks Originals Reunite for Wallabee "Heritage Patchwork"
Following several footwear collaborations with the likes of ON, Suicoke, Salomon, Jordan Brand, and New Balance, Boston-based retailer Bodega now partners with Clarks Originals for “Heritage Patchwork” Wallabees. Arriving just in time for the cold Northeast winters, the pairs are dressed in an eclectic range of textures and...
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens’ Latest Boury Utility Boot Takes a Classic to the Trenches
Footwear specialist Dr. Marten is following up on its recently-released Jorge Shearling shoe with an all-new Boury Utility Boot and it’s one of the brand’s most military-inspired designs to date. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, however, this latest release is...
hypebeast.com
Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall
London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
hypebeast.com
The Goldwin 0 FW22 Collection Has Just Dropped
Earlier this year, Japanese outerwear specialists Goldwin launched its experimental platform, Goldwin 0 — a dedicated line that focuses on the cultivation of lifelong garments that have zero impact on the Earth. Put together as a collaborative process by the Goldwin Team in Japan, the Fall/Winter 2022 collection features a lineup of utilitarian pieces, all composed of innovative and sustainable materials from recycled polyesters and GORE-TEX, to Spiber’s Brewed Protein fabrics as well as 3D printed knitwear.
hypebeast.com
WISDOM® Previews Futuristic FW22 “X·VII” Lookbook
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, WISDOM® just released the lookbook for its latest “X·VII” collection. This time around, the Taiwanese label explores a virtual reality concept filled with imaginations for the future into its functional clothing line. The key message of the collection “LIVE IN FUTURE, BACK...
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
hypebeast.com
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home
Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
How Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s New Collection Can Update Your Space
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are known for designing homes on TV that are both stylish and practical. Now your IRL home can get the same pampering, seriously! The secret is in their signature furniture line. We love how every piece in Nate and Jeremiah’s new fall collection gives you...
10 wood wall decorating ideas that add warmth, texture and detail
No home is completed without these accent wood wall decorating ideas.
hypebeast.com
Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022
Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
hypebeast.com
Body of Work Invokes Nature’s Tranquility in FW22 Campaign
This past June, Toronto-based sportswear brand, Body of Work, unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection outfitted with a range of thoughtful staples. Now the unisex label is preparing for the decreasing temperatures with its new FW22 campaign. Invoking the tranquility of nature, the Vancouver-shot campaign livens the vintage sportswear through activities...
hypebeast.com
Atelier100 Reveals First Collection from its Resident Designers
From stainless steel seating crafted from car exhausts to lighting fixtures that feature London’s paving stones – the debut collection from the Atelier100 designers has been unveiled and is now for sale. The launch reveals the first pieces to be created by 13 of the designers currently supported...
livingetc.com
Should dining chairs match a table? Designers decide whether matching sets are still an interior design crime
To match or not to match, that is the question. As the principal piece of furniture in a dining area - alongside the table - dining chairs play an essential role in the overall look, feel, and experience of the space. A new or upcycled set of dining chairs is an easy and relatively low-cost trick to instantly update a dining room. However, the wrong look can date it just as quickly.
hypebeast.com
Denim Tears Adds Collaborative Levi's 501 Jeans to "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" Merch Collection
Earlier this summer, Tremaine Emory announced the posthumous “PYREX TEARS” collaboration collection with Virgil Abloh, paying homage to the late-designers first label, Pyrex Vision. Now, as a part of the “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech” Brooklyn Museum merch collection, Denim Tears has dropped the latest addition to the collaboration.
I asked an interior designer how to style shelves, and I learned 4 awesome tips
A Manhattan-based interior designer and the Real Homes' style editor gave me their top tips on how to style shelves
hypebeast.com
Places+Faces’ Latest "Film Club" Collection Gets a Five-Star Rating
London-based streetwear label Places+Faces has just presented its latest “Film Club” collection in the spirit of the Halloween holiday. Recently, the brand has been collaborating regularly with British talent on its campaign imagery — for example, P+F’s recent “Cozy Drop” featured Leicester-born rapper Sainté, while the brand also released its well-received “POLAROIDS” hardcover book earlier in the year which captured and connected British creatives and industry movers with others from the same realm.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Gears up for the Slopes With Latest Ski 2022 Collection
Just in time for winter, has released a ski-dedicated collection for the upcoming season. Designed with performance in mind, the brand is giving another meaning to skiing in style. The house has released an upscale, athletic-focused wardrobe that transposes the spirit of travel to alpine destinatinos, whether it be snowy days or nights, spent both indoors and outdoors. The collection puts an elevated spin on the traditional ski apparel, fit for the extreme winter weather conditions experienced in the coldest of peaks.
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens Introduces "BABYGEO" Collection
After introducing Geobasket sneakers in 2021, designer Rick Owens is now introducing a full line dedicated to toddlers and kids. Dubbed “BABYGEO,” the collection is comprised of children’s sized takes on the eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2022 “STROBE” collection. Rick Owens reveals that he created...
