AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New 'food innovation center' breaks ground in Phoenix food desert

The new development, called 'Arizona Fresh,' will feature a 15,000 square-foot year-long farmer's market, as well as a community park. The development is situated in an area of South Phoenic that has been considered a food desert, or areas where residents are more than a mile away from fresh and healthy food, for years.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here

Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee. Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix approves $10 million for St. Vincent de Paul homeless services

The Phoenix City Council approved up to $10 million for the nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul to provide shelter and services to people experiencing homelessness. Phoenix will use $6 million in federal stimulus funds to help build Ozanam Manor II, a 100-bed transitional housing facility at St. Vincent de Paul’s campus south of downtown.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Planned Parenthood will resume abortions at 3 AZ clinics

Planned Parenthood Arizona is resuming abortion services at its Glendale, Tempe and Flagstaff locations. But the future of abortion access in Arizona remains unclear. Since the U.S. Supreme Court this summer overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in Arizona have faced legal uncertainty. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been seeking to enforce a near-total ban on abortions dating back to the 1860s, but Planned Parenthood and others are challenging the ban in court.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
