Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
Peoria approves plans to turn aging buildings into new retail corridor
Peoria has approved a new development agreement and is committed to spending up to $1.5 million for public infrastructure improvements for its historic Old Town area in the southern part of the city.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
fox10phoenix.com
New 'food innovation center' breaks ground in Phoenix food desert
The new development, called 'Arizona Fresh,' will feature a 15,000 square-foot year-long farmer's market, as well as a community park. The development is situated in an area of South Phoenic that has been considered a food desert, or areas where residents are more than a mile away from fresh and healthy food, for years.
East Valley Tribune
Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway
Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here
Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee. Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval...
kjzz.org
Phoenix approves $10 million for St. Vincent de Paul homeless services
The Phoenix City Council approved up to $10 million for the nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul to provide shelter and services to people experiencing homelessness. Phoenix will use $6 million in federal stimulus funds to help build Ozanam Manor II, a 100-bed transitional housing facility at St. Vincent de Paul’s campus south of downtown.
AZFamily
Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in financial trouble, despite promises of economic boost
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction on the 320-acre sports complex, Ball Bank Park in east Mesa, began in September 2020. It finished up in January, yet there are already contractors who claim they haven’t gotten paid for their work here at Bell Bank Park. What began as a...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
kjzz.org
Planned Parenthood will resume abortions at 3 AZ clinics
Planned Parenthood Arizona is resuming abortion services at its Glendale, Tempe and Flagstaff locations. But the future of abortion access in Arizona remains unclear. Since the U.S. Supreme Court this summer overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in Arizona have faced legal uncertainty. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been seeking to enforce a near-total ban on abortions dating back to the 1860s, but Planned Parenthood and others are challenging the ban in court.
Chocolate Bash’s First Phoenix Franchisee Scouting Locations
Over the past month, California-based dessert company, Chocolate Bash has signed two franchisees; Manny Torres is hoping to secure a location soon.
AZFamily
Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
12news.com
Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
Arrest made after burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, police said. Phoenix police announced the update Thursday morning and said more details on the arrest will be released in the afternoon. Campaign officials confirmed the initial incident occurred.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Now Open in Avondale, AZ
Ike’s in Avondale will have two sandwiches that are exclusive to this store
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
Comments / 0