wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
Naomi, Sasha Banks, New Day, Jimmy Uso Attend 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Several WWE stars attended the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered in Los Angeles on October 26 ahead of its theatrical release on November 11, 2022. Among numerous noteworthy names, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) attended the premiere.
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
411mania.com
Various News: Karl Anderson Refuses To Vacate NEVER Openweight Title, Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Grandfather, NXT Video Highlights
– As previously reported, NJPW announced that if Karl Anderson doesn’t defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn, the title will be vacated. Anderson, who is booked for WWE Crown Jewel that same day, refused to give up the belt. He wrote: “I’m not vacating anything....
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestletalk.com
New Champions Crowned On NXT, Then Reversed
While there were temporarily new champions crowned on NXT, within moments the tables had turned! Find out what happened!. A hard hitting match between champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending their titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had a wild pair of finishes. After initially a finish saw...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders
Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
More BRAWL OUT Fallout | AEW Dynamite 10/26/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for October 26 after SRS has been gone for two weeks!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights...
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/25): Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona In Action
AEW Dark (10/25) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Fans can find results from past AEW events at Fightful's results section.
Fightful
