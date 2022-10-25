Read full article on original website
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Joy
For Thursday’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we had the honor of meeting a super sweet and laid-back tabby named Joy. Joy is seven years old, loves to cuddle, and seems like the perfect couch companion for all your movie watching needs.
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Chad Young. He is the Assistant Manager at the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility here in Bowling Green. We were able to talk all about how the new tennis facility, located within in Michael Buchanon Park, is booked and busy! With new classes for all ages and a high demand, the facility has already received the U.S.T.A. Kentucky Facility of the Year Award.
wnky.com
50+ local businesses to hand out candy for Rockin’ Trick or Treat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Crocker Law Firm is getting kids excited for Rockin’ Trick or Treat this Thursday!. Just a couple hours ago, staff handed out candy bags to students at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to get kids in the Halloween spirit!. The 6th annual Rockin’ Trick or Treat kicks off at 5:30...
wnky.com
SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Auburn Halloween Parade
On today’s What’s Happening SoKY segment, we had the pleasure of meeting with Rhonda Sullivan. She came in today to speak about an upcoming event, the Auburn Halloween Parade. This event is being organized by Auburn Kentucky Tourism and it is the city’s very first annual Halloween Parade!
wnky.com
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
wnky.com
Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
wnky.com
WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
WBKO
Inflation, Avian Flu impacting Bowling Green turkey farmers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
wnky.com
Father-daughter team race to find long-lost relatives on national TV
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A man who grew up in Bowling Green with adoptive parents is on a mission to find his biological mom. “She was a young woman who gave me up for adoption and I just didn’t know if there was any regret that she might have had,” said Scott Bradley.
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
wnky.com
SKyPAC unveils Goodwin Dr. Robert & Pat Goodwin Art Gallery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center unveiled its new arts center sign Tuesday morning, honoring one long-time benefactor family. SKyPAC revealed its all-new Goodwin Gallery sign, mounted above the lobby’s art center. Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin recently donated $500,000 to the Arts Center....
wnky.com
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
WBKO
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
How a 25-year-old from Alabama became an ’80s rock band’s new singer
Brett Carlisle’s smartphone ran out of juice. He was walking down Broadway Street in Nashville with his girlfriend and his mom, pointing out to Mom a honk-tonk or two he’d played shows at before. Luckily, he had his backpack with him. Carlisle, a 25-year-old Birmingham-based rock singer, had...
jpinews.com
Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No
On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
horseandrider.com
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
wnky.com
Family Enrichment Center among community organizations to benefit from $1.3M
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. – On Thursday, Kosair Charities awarded $1,300,000 to Family Enrichment Center, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and 17 other community organizations. The funding is part of the Kosair Charities Face It Movement to end child abuse and neglect. The funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
