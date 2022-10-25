ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Joy

For Thursday’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we had the honor of meeting a super sweet and laid-back tabby named Joy. Joy is seven years old, loves to cuddle, and seems like the perfect couch companion for all your movie watching needs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility

On today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Chad Young. He is the Assistant Manager at the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility here in Bowling Green. We were able to talk all about how the new tennis facility, located within in Michael Buchanon Park, is booked and busy! With new classes for all ages and a high demand, the facility has already received the U.S.T.A. Kentucky Facility of the Year Award.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

50+ local businesses to hand out candy for Rockin’ Trick or Treat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Crocker Law Firm is getting kids excited for Rockin’ Trick or Treat this Thursday!. Just a couple hours ago, staff handed out candy bags to students at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to get kids in the Halloween spirit!. The 6th annual Rockin’ Trick or Treat kicks off at 5:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Auburn Halloween Parade

On today’s What’s Happening SoKY segment, we had the pleasure of meeting with Rhonda Sullivan. She came in today to speak about an upcoming event, the Auburn Halloween Parade. This event is being organized by Auburn Kentucky Tourism and it is the city’s very first annual Halloween Parade!
AUBURN, KY
wnky.com

Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Inflation, Avian Flu impacting Bowling Green turkey farmers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SKyPAC unveils Goodwin Dr. Robert & Pat Goodwin Art Gallery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center unveiled its new arts center sign Tuesday morning, honoring one long-time benefactor family. SKyPAC revealed its all-new Goodwin Gallery sign, mounted above the lobby’s art center. Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin recently donated $500,000 to the Arts Center....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
jpinews.com

Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No

On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
horseandrider.com

First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Family Enrichment Center among community organizations to benefit from $1.3M

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. – On Thursday, Kosair Charities awarded $1,300,000 to Family Enrichment Center, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and 17 other community organizations. The funding is part of the Kosair Charities Face It Movement to end child abuse and neglect. The funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention...
CENTER, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy