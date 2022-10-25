ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 74

What Taxpayers Should Look for as Schools Spend First $13B in Federal COVID Aid

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government has provided an unprecedented $190 billion in desperately needed funds to help schools return to and sustain in-person learning, keep students and educators safe, and address the deep and wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 — from academics to student well-being, and everything in between. States and school […]
Washington Examiner

Catholic school students largely spared learning loss felt by public schools

Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress indicate that students who attended Catholic schools were largely spared from the national decline in reading and math proficiency. Colloquially known as the Nation's Report Card, the report found that student scores in math and reading for fourth and eighth graders declined...
Kait 8

Teen turns to online learning after anti-LGBTQ bullying at school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - A Northern Virginia family found a virtual learning solution for the bullying their 14-year-old got in school as a member of the LGBTQ community. With scenes of school walkouts, contentious school board meetings and plans to rollback accommodations for transgender students, some families have started...
Someecards

Girl drops out of college, so parents spend college fund; she's furious.

Our daughter is 20F and she recently decided to go back to college after taking a year off. She dropped out of college a few months saying it wasn’t for her. We adamantly advised against it but she ended up moving in with her boyfriend and started working in his family’s restaurant business.
Chalkbeat

Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college

As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
Parents Magazine

As Expected, Black and Brown Students Bore the Brunt of Pandemic-Related Education Declines

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) just released its first national report card in three years and the results suggest that the pandemic had a devastating impact on math and reading outcomes for most students. It also further limited access for Black students and others impacted by historical discrimination and limited access to quality education.
sippycupmom.com

How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality

Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
CBS Boston

Study: Art, music classes can help boost students' math scores

BOSTON -- A new study finds art and music classes could help boost students' math scores.When schools are facing budget cuts, music and art classes are often the first to go. But a new study suggests it's exactly those classes that can promote a love of learning and even improve math scores. Researchers at Portland State University looked at a large national database and found taking music classes at higher or mid-socioeconomic schools was correlated with higher math scores. They say reading music has many similarities to doing math. They also say schools in lower-income areas are less likely to have robust music and art classes but that putting resources in these areas and giving students a well-rounded curriculum, rather than just focusing on the math, could indirectly improve math achievement and give kids more to look forward to during the school day.
The 74

Opinion: Cultural Awareness, Relationships & More — Helping Teachers Deal With Discipline

This year will likely present unique challenges for teachers and administrators, particularly with school discipline. Not only have math and reading scores plummeted, but more than 80% of public schools report that the pandemic has impacted student behavior and social-emotional development. Even when suspensions significantly declined through the pandemic, racial disparities in school discipline persisted. […]
Phys.org

Co-option of resources by white students marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC college students, study finds

Nationally, only about 50% of students pass college algebra, with even fewer students who are Black, Latinx, and Native. Serving as a gatekeeper course for students seeking a degree in STEM, algebra can serve as a barrier for some BIPOC students. Beyond opportunity gaps, a new study from the University of Colorado Denver finds that "white hoarding," the co-option of resources by white students, marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC students in college algebra.
Phys.org

Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds

Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
The Tab

‘Not good enough’: Students react to Bristol Uni’s cost of living plans

Bristol Uni has unveiled its plans to help students tackle the cost of living crisis. In an email sent out to students, Bristol Uni has outlined several measures to help students deal with rising bills, housing problems and notoriously cold study spaces. However, some students are not satisfied with the...
BabyCenter Blog

How much does preschool cost?

As you probably know, childcare costs in the U.S. – including preschool costs – are astronomical these days. (In many states, daycare is more expensive than in-state public college tuition!) Preschool is similar to daycare in cost and function. Both offer educational and social opportunities for young children,...
