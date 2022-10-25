Read full article on original website
What Taxpayers Should Look for as Schools Spend First $13B in Federal COVID Aid
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government has provided an unprecedented $190 billion in desperately needed funds to help schools return to and sustain in-person learning, keep students and educators safe, and address the deep and wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 — from academics to student well-being, and everything in between. States and school […]
WPFO
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
Washington Examiner
Catholic school students largely spared learning loss felt by public schools
Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress indicate that students who attended Catholic schools were largely spared from the national decline in reading and math proficiency. Colloquially known as the Nation's Report Card, the report found that student scores in math and reading for fourth and eighth graders declined...
Kait 8
Teen turns to online learning after anti-LGBTQ bullying at school
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - A Northern Virginia family found a virtual learning solution for the bullying their 14-year-old got in school as a member of the LGBTQ community. With scenes of school walkouts, contentious school board meetings and plans to rollback accommodations for transgender students, some families have started...
Someecards
Girl drops out of college, so parents spend college fund; she's furious.
Our daughter is 20F and she recently decided to go back to college after taking a year off. She dropped out of college a few months saying it wasn’t for her. We adamantly advised against it but she ended up moving in with her boyfriend and started working in his family’s restaurant business.
Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college
As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
Parents Magazine
As Expected, Black and Brown Students Bore the Brunt of Pandemic-Related Education Declines
The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) just released its first national report card in three years and the results suggest that the pandemic had a devastating impact on math and reading outcomes for most students. It also further limited access for Black students and others impacted by historical discrimination and limited access to quality education.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
US math, reading test scores plunge for students across country following COVID-19 pandemic
National test scores show that fourth and eighth grade students across the U.S. have declined in both mathematics and reading since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Study: Art, music classes can help boost students' math scores
BOSTON -- A new study finds art and music classes could help boost students' math scores.When schools are facing budget cuts, music and art classes are often the first to go. But a new study suggests it's exactly those classes that can promote a love of learning and even improve math scores. Researchers at Portland State University looked at a large national database and found taking music classes at higher or mid-socioeconomic schools was correlated with higher math scores. They say reading music has many similarities to doing math. They also say schools in lower-income areas are less likely to have robust music and art classes but that putting resources in these areas and giving students a well-rounded curriculum, rather than just focusing on the math, could indirectly improve math achievement and give kids more to look forward to during the school day.
Phys.org
In the transition to high school, eighth graders who move to a new building were less delinquent than peers who stayed
Levels of crime and delinquency vary considerably with age, peaking around age 15 before diminishing considerably by the mid- to late-20s. As youth's involvement in delinquency rises, most transition from middle school to high school, typically at a new location. A new study of middle and high school students examined...
Opinion: Cultural Awareness, Relationships & More — Helping Teachers Deal With Discipline
This year will likely present unique challenges for teachers and administrators, particularly with school discipline. Not only have math and reading scores plummeted, but more than 80% of public schools report that the pandemic has impacted student behavior and social-emotional development. Even when suspensions significantly declined through the pandemic, racial disparities in school discipline persisted. […]
KPBS
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $16 million to Escondido Union School District
The Escondido Union School District received an unprecedented donation today. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado says it's only the second school district to receive a multi-million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra stood in front of a group of children at Orange Glen Elementary School on Tuesday and...
Phys.org
Co-option of resources by white students marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC college students, study finds
Nationally, only about 50% of students pass college algebra, with even fewer students who are Black, Latinx, and Native. Serving as a gatekeeper course for students seeking a degree in STEM, algebra can serve as a barrier for some BIPOC students. Beyond opportunity gaps, a new study from the University of Colorado Denver finds that "white hoarding," the co-option of resources by white students, marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC students in college algebra.
Nonprofit Brings Businesses to Life in the Classroom — to the Tune of 400G
Correction appended Oct. 26 Not much entices a second grader to skip out on recess to get back to schoolwork. But excitement around a classroom-run business can do just that, especially when it means creating candles out of crayons and selling them in the local community. That’s just one of the businesses Real World Scholars […]
Not a Single State Has Improved Students' Math or Reading Scores Since 2019
“If left unaddressed, this could alter the trajectories and life opportunities of a whole cohort of young people,” said National Center for Education Statistics official Daniel McGrath.
Phys.org
Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds
Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
The Tab
‘Not good enough’: Students react to Bristol Uni’s cost of living plans
Bristol Uni has unveiled its plans to help students tackle the cost of living crisis. In an email sent out to students, Bristol Uni has outlined several measures to help students deal with rising bills, housing problems and notoriously cold study spaces. However, some students are not satisfied with the...
BabyCenter Blog
How much does preschool cost?
As you probably know, childcare costs in the U.S. – including preschool costs – are astronomical these days. (In many states, daycare is more expensive than in-state public college tuition!) Preschool is similar to daycare in cost and function. Both offer educational and social opportunities for young children,...
Audio of education specialist allegedly touting critical race theory raises concerns in South Carolina
The South Carolina Freedom Caucus on Tuesday released audio of a professional development specialist explaining how "tenets of critical race theory" seep into the state's public school system. "Think CRT isn't being taught in your school? Think again," reads text on the video, which was released Tuesday on Youtube. The...
