Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a beautiful Diwali celebration with their daughter Malti

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Jonas experienced a very special celebration for the first time. Monday, October 24th marked Diwali, aka the Festival of lights, which is considered one of the most important festivals within Hinduism.

On Tuesday, Nick shared two beautiful photos on Instagram with the caption, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart]. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.“



The family looked too cute wearing matching outfits. Nick looked handsome in a beige Kurta, while Priyanka wore a beautiful Lehenga. Baby Malti wore a dress with matching print and an adorable headband.


RELATED:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti visits New York for the first time

Mako of Japan and her husband Kei Komuro found stability in New York

Salma Hayek wishes followers ‘Happy Diwali’


Malti’s parents have been very intentional when posting pictures and will use an emoji or angles to hide her face. “Just from the small features shared, I can tell that baby girl is just beautiful,” wrote a commenter.

But the adorable photos prove you can keep your kid’s faces off the internet and still share beautiful moments. “These pics are so beautiful !! May this festival of lights bring brightness into your lives & bring peace, happiness, joy & prosperity for you and your beautiful family,” wrote another user.

It’s been a busy October for the powerhouse couple. Two weeks ago, they also attended a wedding together. The Jonas brother shared a gallery of photos of them looking fresh and fancy at the celebration. “Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day,” he wrote in the caption. They looked happier than ever, posing for selfies as one of the best-looking couples in Hollywood.




