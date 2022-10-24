Read full article on original website
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with immune system diseases
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
Black Americans’ COVID vaccine hesitancy stems more from today’s inequities than historical ones
Doctors and distrust. Black Americans are more likely than whites to report poor interactions with their physicians. Not history but here and now. These personal experiences — rather than wrongs of the past — tend to heighten their distrust of the health care system and lead to skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines.
Wastewater shows ’ice’ use increasing in Queensland
The University of Queensland has achieved 10 out of 11 subject areas in the world’s top 100 in the latest rankings. In Psychology, UQ improved 18 places to 28 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject. The University’s other top 50 subjects were Life Sciences, now...
Inspiring personal and professional growth
Alumni-founded company 10KC takes in $75 million investment to expand offerings. The company well-known by university students and professionals for its unique approach to networking and mentorship is breaking new ground. 10KC , also known as Ten Thousand Coffees, is a mainstay for organizations and universities throughout Canada, matching employees...
Protecting whales and dolphins: Media students at TU Ilmenau work with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)
This winter semester , students at TU Ilmenau are developing communication concepts for the whale and dolphin conservation organization "Whale and Dolphin Conservation" (WDC) Germany. In a seminar held by the Group for Research in Public Relations and Communication of Technology, students are developing campaigns to raise awareness of whales and dolphins on WDC’s social media and to interest medium-sized companies in cooperating with WDC.
How empathy in changemaking can transform institutions
UC Berkeley business school faculty member Alex Budak’s changemaking ethos has inspired students on campus. His new book aims to do the same for others. The Berkeley Changemaker is a Berkeley News series highlighting innovative members of the campus community engaged in work and research that tackles society’s most pressing issues.
Many deaths and hospitalisations of care experienced children could be avoided
- Many hospitalisations and deaths among children and young people who have been in care are completely avoidable, according to a newly published report. The findings - published by the University of Glasgow’s MRC/CSO Social and Public Health Sciences Unit - are from the Children’s Health in Care in Scotland (CHiCS) study, which was set up to provide, for the first time, population-wide evidence on the health outcomes of care-experienced children in Scotland.
A faster experiment to find and study topological materials
Using machine learning and simple X-ray spectra, researchers can uncover compounds that might enable next-generation computer chips or quantum devices. Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007 - a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
No evidence as yet that people exercise less after office work
After a busy day at the office, many people collapse onto the sofa instead of getting some exercise. The mechanism behind this phenomenon is what Sven van As explored in his PhD thesis, which he is defending at Radboud University on 2 November. "When we feel stressed or tired, we tend to go for the easy option."
Gift from Schmidt Futures to spark a revolution in AI-based STEM research at the University of Toronto
With the goal of accelerating scientific research through the application of artificial intelligence, Schmidt Futures is investing $148-million in nine global universities, including the University of Toronto. The announcement launches the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship, a program of Schmidt Futures. A large-scale initiative supporting the...
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
Hemophilia: Training the immune system to be tolerant
Study by the University of Bonn elucidates an important immune mechanism. Hemophilia A is the most common severe form of hemophilia. It affects almost exclusively males. The disease can usually be treated well, but not for all sufferers. A study at the University of Bonn has now elucidated an important mechanism that is crucial for making the therapy effective. The results could help better tailor treatment to patients. They have already been published online in a preliminary version; the final version will soon be published in the "Journal of Clinical Investigation."
Victorian Heart Hospital to forge new era in heart health
The opening of the Southern Hemisphere’s only hospital dedicated to heart health, based at Monash University in the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct , will forge a new era in heart research and clinical expertise, enabling patients to access world-class cardiac care and ground-breaking research under one roof.
Bringing equity-informed practices to homelessness prevention and support
Collaboration between Western researchers, an Indigenous Youth Council and YOU will support Indigenous youth leaving homelessness. A community collaboration led by researchers from Western University’s Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing will bring critical supports to Indigenous youth who are transitioning from homelessness to housed. The EQUIP Housing Research...
Lasting reciprocity promotes cooperation
The behavioral strategy allows for mistakes and thus promotes cooperation. Understanding mutual cooperation is a key element in understanding how people work together. Whether it is friends doing favors for each other, animals exchanging food or aid, or nations coordinating policies, these are all essentially cooperative interactions. Such interactions require people to be willing to help others, but also to fight back when they are taken advantage of. But what rules ensure that cooperation can flourish without being exploited?
Lessons from Covid-19: a detailed roadmap to improve One Health approaches is available at last
Publication of the French Scientific Council on Covid-19 in the journal The Lancet . CIRAD press release on October 26, 2022. Effective future health operations and policy will rely on encompassing the interconnections between human, animal and ecosystem health. This is the decisive conclusion reached by the French Scientific Council on Covid-19, which includes Bruno Lina, University Professor and hospital practitioner (HCL/CIRI, VirPath team). They published a roadmap in The Lancet for the practical application of so-called "One Health" approaches.
HIV, AIDS training center at UIC goes national with help of $3M grant
Midwest AIDS Training and Education Center at the University of Illinois Chicago will expand its services nationwide with the help of a new $3 million grant. The center, which was founded in 1988 to provide HIV/AIDS training for medical students and primary care physicians, already works to bring t’he U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration ’s National HIV Curriculum to medical students and professionals in 10 midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Honoring work to support innovation in aging
MIT AgeLab co-hosts 10th anniversary celebration of Boston Bridge, a longtime collaborator offering development, networking, career growth, and mentorship in the field of aging. On Sept. 13, MIT AgeLab co-hosted a celebration honoring the 10th anniversary of Boston Bridge , a nonprofit professional development organization in the field of aging...
Transformative decade ahead for First Nations and climate action
This year’s Charles Perkins Oration by Larissa Baldwin signalled a transformative decade ahead for First Nations rights and the importance of dealing with the climate crisis through an Indigenous worldview. The disproportionate impact of climate change on First Nations people and the importance of communities articulating the changes they...
Schmidt Futures selects Imperial for $148M initiative to accelerate AI research
Imperial College London and eight leading universities across the world will launch the next frontier of scientific discovery through AI. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship , a programme of Schmidt Futures , aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying AI to research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It will drive breakthroughs across a range of scientific fields - from using AI to support the proof of new mathematical theorems, to automatic chemists, to helping produce and store energy more efficiently.
