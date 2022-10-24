Read full article on original website
Pesticide innovation takes top prize at Collegiate Inventors Competition
Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 won for the AgZen-Cloak, an invention that makes pesticides stick to crops, minimizing pollution and water waste. On Oct. 12, MIT mechanical engineering alumnus Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 was named the first-place winner in the graduate category of the Collegiate Inventors Competition. The annual competition, which is organized by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, celebrates college and university student inventors. Jayaprakash won for his pesticide innovation AgZen-Cloak, which he developed while he was a student in the lab of Kripa Varanasi, a professor of mechanical engineering.
Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research
Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
Companies’ ’deforestation-free’ supply chain pledges have barely impacted forest clearance in the Amazon
More companies must make and implement zero-deforestation supply chain commitments in order to significantly reduce deforestation and protect diverse ecosystems, say researchers. Zero-deforestation pledges are a great first step, but they need to be implemented to have an effect on forests. Rachael Garrett. Corporate pledges not to buy soybeans produced...
Inspiring personal and professional growth
Alumni-founded company 10KC takes in $75 million investment to expand offerings. The company well-known by university students and professionals for its unique approach to networking and mentorship is breaking new ground. 10KC , also known as Ten Thousand Coffees, is a mainstay for organizations and universities throughout Canada, matching employees...
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
How SEPT has been teaching business skills for 30 years
The SEPT Competence Center at Leipzig University recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. In this interview, Professor Utz Dornberger, who has headed SEPT since 2004, outlines how the Center supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) not only in Germany but also in the Global South. The Small Enterprise Promotion and Training...
Science in Motion: Nano-Materials to Make Better Light Sensors
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory staff scientist Maurice Garcia-Sciveres is leading a collaboration with other Berkeley Lab scientists, and researchers from UC Berkeley and Sandia National Laboratories, to develop powerful light-sensing microchips. The team is leveraging their expertise in nano-materials and integrated circuit design to develop new materials and techniques for...
Gift from Schmidt Futures to spark a revolution in AI-based STEM research at the University of Toronto
With the goal of accelerating scientific research through the application of artificial intelligence, Schmidt Futures is investing $148-million in nine global universities, including the University of Toronto. The announcement launches the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship, a program of Schmidt Futures. A large-scale initiative supporting the...
3 Questions: How AI image generators could help robots
Yilun Du, a PhD candidate and MIT CSAIL affiliate, discusses the potential applications of generative art beyond the explosion of images that put the web into creative hysterics. AI image generators, which create fantastical sights at the intersection of dreams and reality, bubble up on every corner of the web....
A faster experiment to find and study topological materials
Using machine learning and simple X-ray spectra, researchers can uncover compounds that might enable next-generation computer chips or quantum devices. Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007 - a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
Barcelona hosts a COP27 university summit on the climate emergency
Institucional On 3 November, the University of Barcelona will host a university simulation of the United Nations Annual Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27), organised together with PRIMA (a scientific innovation programme of the European Union and nineteen Mediterranean countries), the Vives University Network and Pompeu Fabra University. The meeting, which is open to undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students, will discuss various proposals aimed at mitigating and reducing the effects of climate change in the Mediterranean. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness among students of the need to adopt measures and take action regarding the climate crisis. PRIMA will publish the proposals and conclusions reached by the students in Barcelona at the actual COP27 summit, which will take place in Sharm al-Sheikh (Egypt) from 6 to 18 November.
Building a robust artificial intelligence research ecosystem in Canada
Professors Wenhu Chen and Xi He from the Cheriton School of Computer Science have been named Canada CIFAR AI Chairs. They are among eight leading researchers across Canada who are building a robust artificial intelligence research ecosystem to advance the nation’s leadership in priority areas under the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy at CIFAR.
Helping blockchain communities fix bugs
MIT alumnus-founded Metrika has developed a suite of analytics tools giving blockchain communities visibility into their networks. If the crypto enthusiasts are right, the next decade will see billions of people begin using applications built off distributed, user-owned blockchains. The new paradigm has been dubbed Web 3. But Web 3 still has some significant challenges to overcome if it’s going to replace the digital world as we know it.
Schmidt Futures selects Imperial for $148M initiative to accelerate AI research
Imperial College London and eight leading universities across the world will launch the next frontier of scientific discovery through AI. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship , a programme of Schmidt Futures , aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying AI to research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It will drive breakthroughs across a range of scientific fields - from using AI to support the proof of new mathematical theorems, to automatic chemists, to helping produce and store energy more efficiently.
Honoring work to support innovation in aging
MIT AgeLab co-hosts 10th anniversary celebration of Boston Bridge, a longtime collaborator offering development, networking, career growth, and mentorship in the field of aging. On Sept. 13, MIT AgeLab co-hosted a celebration honoring the 10th anniversary of Boston Bridge , a nonprofit professional development organization in the field of aging...
Epic meteoroid impact on Mars
NASA instruments have detected a Mars meteoroid impact that left a crater one and a half times the size of Trafalgar Square. It is the largest crater-forming impact ever observed in the solar system. The van-sized space rock weighed 200 tonnes and produced a blast zone around the crater equivalent in size to the area inside London’s M25 motorway.
Angela Koehler takes on the most challenging drug targets
Using biological, chemical, and engineering tools, she has developed strategies to attack molecules once thought to be "undruggable." Analyzing the genetic mutations linked with diseases such as cancer has yielded many potential drug targets. However, a significant number of these proteins are considered "undruggable," mainly because their structure is too floppy for any kind of small-molecule drug to bind to it.
Controlling spin and Alzheimer’s biological pathway: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From materials research that could help with the development of low-power next-generation technologies, to the discovery of a biological pathway that may explain the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease, here is some quick-read news from across the College.
Nova Systems and ICRAR Curtin partner on new Space Domain Awareness technology
The Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) has teamed with Australian-owned company Nova Systems to prototype a new facility for Space Domain Awareness. The formal partnership will deliver a prototype passive array radar system, which can locate and track satellites and space junk orbiting...
Funding in the millions for superatoms threaded along optical nanofibers
Team of three researchers with participation from Humboldt-Universität to receive 8 million euros in funding from the European Research Council. Both a future tap-proof quantum Internet and the quantum computer use principles and methods of quantum optics, which deals with the interaction of photons, i.e. light particles, with quantum emitters such as atoms or molecules. Particular progress has recently been made in the field of nonlinear quantum optics. There, one investigates photons that attract or repel each other in a similar way to electrically charged particles. The knowledge gained in this way advances the fundamental understanding of light-matter interaction and could enable the realization of key devices for quantum communication and quantum information processing. However, photons do not interact under normal circumstances. If this is to be changed, it has to be ensured, so to speak, that they cannot avoid each other and meet simultaneously at one and the same atom.
