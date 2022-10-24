Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Wastewater shows ’ice’ use increasing in Queensland
The University of Queensland has achieved 10 out of 11 subject areas in the world’s top 100 in the latest rankings. In Psychology, UQ improved 18 places to 28 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject. The University’s other top 50 subjects were Life Sciences, now...
myscience.org
Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research
Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
myscience.org
A faster experiment to find and study topological materials
Using machine learning and simple X-ray spectra, researchers can uncover compounds that might enable next-generation computer chips or quantum devices. Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007 - a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
myscience.org
3 Questions: How AI image generators could help robots
Yilun Du, a PhD candidate and MIT CSAIL affiliate, discusses the potential applications of generative art beyond the explosion of images that put the web into creative hysterics. AI image generators, which create fantastical sights at the intersection of dreams and reality, bubble up on every corner of the web....
myscience.org
Broadening skills for a changing workforce
The COVID pandemic has highlighted rapid shifts in where, when and how Australians work, and universities have an important role in ensuring graduates are ready for a future of continuing change. This is the message that will be delivered at The University of Queensland’s Teaching and Learning Week , by...
myscience.org
Community members greet MIT’s 18th president
With donuts and cider in hand, students, faculty, and staff gathered on Hockfield Court to speak with President-elect Sally Kornbluth and celebrate her appointment. On a warm, sunny afternoon last Thursday, MIT’s community gathered under a tent on Hockfield Court to meet the Institute’s next president, Sally Kornbluth.
myscience.org
Science in Motion: Nano-Materials to Make Better Light Sensors
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory staff scientist Maurice Garcia-Sciveres is leading a collaboration with other Berkeley Lab scientists, and researchers from UC Berkeley and Sandia National Laboratories, to develop powerful light-sensing microchips. The team is leveraging their expertise in nano-materials and integrated circuit design to develop new materials and techniques for...
myscience.org
Universität Hamburg Presents Plans for In-Person Operations
After the restrictions on students and staff enforced by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of teaching, researching, and in administration in the last two and a half years, Universität Hamburg has taken a clear position for the Winter Semester: University operations will take place in-person. As current political developments may result in changes in the energy supply market, Hamburg’s largest university has already put a Building Operations Plan into place.
myscience.org
Pesticide innovation takes top prize at Collegiate Inventors Competition
Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 won for the AgZen-Cloak, an invention that makes pesticides stick to crops, minimizing pollution and water waste. On Oct. 12, MIT mechanical engineering alumnus Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 was named the first-place winner in the graduate category of the Collegiate Inventors Competition. The annual competition, which is organized by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, celebrates college and university student inventors. Jayaprakash won for his pesticide innovation AgZen-Cloak, which he developed while he was a student in the lab of Kripa Varanasi, a professor of mechanical engineering.
myscience.org
Freigeist Fellowship for Exploration of the Early Universe
What did the Universe look like more than 12 billion years ago when the first galaxies were forming? To tackle this early cosmic epoch a new junior research group started work this October at Heidelberg University’s Institute for Theoretical Physics. Led by Dr Caroline Heneka, the research team will connect modern machine learning methods and artificial intelligence with large-scale intensity mapping measurements at multiple wavelengths or colours. The primary goal is an integrated understanding of astrophysical processes and cosmology at play during this early epoch of our Universe. The Volkswagen Foundation is supporting the studies of the cosmologist and astrophysicist with a Freigeist Fellowship for six years, which comes with funding totalling approximately 1.1 million euros.
myscience.org
Magma on Mars likely
Until now, Mars has been generally considered a geologically dead planet. An international team of researchers led by ETH Zurich now reports that seismic signals indicate vulcanism still plays an active role in shaping the Martian surface. Why study the terrestrial neighbour?. Exploring Earth’s planetary neighbours is no easy task....
myscience.org
Schmidt Futures selects Imperial for $148M initiative to accelerate AI research
Imperial College London and eight leading universities across the world will launch the next frontier of scientific discovery through AI. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship , a programme of Schmidt Futures , aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying AI to research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It will drive breakthroughs across a range of scientific fields - from using AI to support the proof of new mathematical theorems, to automatic chemists, to helping produce and store energy more efficiently.
myscience.org
Epic meteoroid impact on Mars
NASA instruments have detected a Mars meteoroid impact that left a crater one and a half times the size of Trafalgar Square. It is the largest crater-forming impact ever observed in the solar system. The van-sized space rock weighed 200 tonnes and produced a blast zone around the crater equivalent in size to the area inside London’s M25 motorway.
myscience.org
New kind of universal quantum computers
The computing power of quantum computers is currently still very low. Increasing it is currently still proving to be a major challenge. Physicists at the University of Innsbruck now present a new architecture for a universal quantum computer that overcomes such limitations and could be the basis for building the next generation of quantum computers in the near future.
myscience.org
Helping blockchain communities fix bugs
MIT alumnus-founded Metrika has developed a suite of analytics tools giving blockchain communities visibility into their networks. If the crypto enthusiasts are right, the next decade will see billions of people begin using applications built off distributed, user-owned blockchains. The new paradigm has been dubbed Web 3. But Web 3 still has some significant challenges to overcome if it’s going to replace the digital world as we know it.
myscience.org
Angela Koehler takes on the most challenging drug targets
Using biological, chemical, and engineering tools, she has developed strategies to attack molecules once thought to be "undruggable." Analyzing the genetic mutations linked with diseases such as cancer has yielded many potential drug targets. However, a significant number of these proteins are considered "undruggable," mainly because their structure is too floppy for any kind of small-molecule drug to bind to it.
myscience.org
Controlling spin and Alzheimer’s biological pathway: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From materials research that could help with the development of low-power next-generation technologies, to the discovery of a biological pathway that may explain the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease, here is some quick-read news from across the College.
myscience.org
Nova Systems and ICRAR Curtin partner on new Space Domain Awareness technology
The Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) has teamed with Australian-owned company Nova Systems to prototype a new facility for Space Domain Awareness. The formal partnership will deliver a prototype passive array radar system, which can locate and track satellites and space junk orbiting...
myscience.org
Astronomy: Observation puzzles researchers
Finding cannot be explained by classical assumptions. Study under the leadership of the University of Bonn. An international team of astrophysicists has made a puzzling discovery while analyzing certain star clusters. The University of Bonn played a major role in the study. The finding challenges Newton’s laws of gravity, the researchers write in their publication. Instead, the observations are consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity. However, this is controversial among experts. The results have now been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
myscience.org
’Grätzel’ solar cells achieve a new record
Scientists at EPFL have increased the power conversion efficiency of dye-sensitized solar cells ("Grätzel cells") beyond 15% in direct sunlight and 30% in ambient light conditions. Mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs) were invented in 1990s by Brian O’Regan and Michael Grätzel, taking on the latter’s name - the world-famous...
Comments / 0