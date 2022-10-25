Read full article on original website
Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research
Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
4.9 Million Euro for Calculating Fluid Dynamics
Quantum technologies promise faster solutions for many scientific and technology questions. A consortium led by Dieter Jaksch from Universität Hamburg awarded EUR 4.9 million EU funding for the calculation of fluid dynamics using quantum technology. Advances in research and technology in numerous areas are determined by the ability to...
A key regulator of cell growth deciphered
A team from the University of Geneva has identified the structure of a protein complex controlling the activity of the major regulator of cell growth. The mTOR protein plays a central role in cell growth, proliferation and survival. Its activity varies according to the availability of nutrients and some growth factors, including hormones. This protein is implicated in several diseases, including cancer, where its activity frequently increases. To better understand its regulation, a team from the University of Geneva , in collaboration with researchers from the Martin Luther University (MLU) of Halle-Wittenberg in Germany, and the recently inaugurated Dubochet Center for Imaging (UNIGE-UNIL-EPFL), has identified the structure of the SEA complex - an interdependent set of proteins - responsible for controlling mTOR. The discovery of this structure allows a better understanding of how cells perceive nutrient levels to regulate their growth. This work can be read in the journal Nature.
Education plays an essential role in research integrity
Ambrogio Fasoli, EPFL’s Associate Vice President for Research and Director of the Swiss Plasma Center, and Caroline Vandevyver, the Head of EPFL’s Research Office, spoke with us about the importance of research integrity, the challenges in this area and EPFL’s positions on the issues. According to Ambrogio...
Continuing recognition for research excellence in US rankings
The University of Sydney has excelled in the US News Best Global Universities Rankings. Our top performing subjects are endocrinology and metabolism, electrical and electronic engineering and arts and humanities. The University of Sydney has continued to excel in the US News Best Global Universities Rankings, placing 28th globally and...
Universität Hamburg Presents Plans for In-Person Operations
After the restrictions on students and staff enforced by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of teaching, researching, and in administration in the last two and a half years, Universität Hamburg has taken a clear position for the Winter Semester: University operations will take place in-person. As current political developments may result in changes in the energy supply market, Hamburg’s largest university has already put a Building Operations Plan into place.
Wastewater shows ’ice’ use increasing in Queensland
The University of Queensland has achieved 10 out of 11 subject areas in the world’s top 100 in the latest rankings. In Psychology, UQ improved 18 places to 28 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject. The University’s other top 50 subjects were Life Sciences, now...
Africa needs country-specific narratives for a clean energy future
As parts of the African continent embrace clean energy, experts led by institutions including UCL are calling for a shift in how politicians, funders and researchers approach the transition, taking each country’s radically different energy needs and pathways into account. For the paper, published in Nature Energy, the team...
Launch of new mandatory information security training - CybSafe!
The new information security mandatory training course on the new CybSafe platform is due to launch on Monday 31st October. With the threat of cybercrime ever present, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has requested all HE institutions run annual information security training due to the significant risks and impacts being seen across the sector. UMC and Audit Committee have listed cyber security as in the top 6 of risks that could harm UCL, part of our agreed mitigation is ensuring all staff complete annual training.
How SEPT has been teaching business skills for 30 years
The SEPT Competence Center at Leipzig University recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. In this interview, Professor Utz Dornberger, who has headed SEPT since 2004, outlines how the Center supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) not only in Germany but also in the Global South. The Small Enterprise Promotion and Training...
University of Sussex rides high in new world sustainability rankings
The University of Sussex has been ranked third in the UK for sustainable institutions and 55 in the world for overall sustainability performance in the first ever QS Sustainability Rankings published today (Wednesday 26 October). Sussex’s Sustainability Strategy outlines the university’s vision to be one of the most sustainable universities...
Cycle-to-work project gets more office staff on their bikes
- A ground-breaking project, developed to increase cycling to work amongst office staff, resulted in participants spending 150 minutes less time per week using their car, according to new published research. The details of the Cycle Nation Project (CNP) - led by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with British...
Climate protection benefits the economy
While the economic impacts of climate policy are generally perceived as costs, Anthony Patt proposes the opposite perspective. For Switzerland, converting the energy system and reaching the net-zero target may net benefit the economy, he finds. Until recently, it appeared that the transition to clean energy would come at a...
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
UQ graduate named Queensland’s 2023 Rhodes Scholar
Economist, climate campaigner and athlete Josephine Auer has been named Queensland’s 2023 Rhodes Scholar. The University of Queensland alum received the honour from Queensland Governor, The Honourable Dr Jeanette Young, at a ceremony at Government House in Brisbane last night. Ms Auer intends to use her Rhodes Scholarship to...
Building a robust artificial intelligence research ecosystem in Canada
Professors Wenhu Chen and Xi He from the Cheriton School of Computer Science have been named Canada CIFAR AI Chairs. They are among eight leading researchers across Canada who are building a robust artificial intelligence research ecosystem to advance the nation’s leadership in priority areas under the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy at CIFAR.
Community members greet MIT’s 18th president
With donuts and cider in hand, students, faculty, and staff gathered on Hockfield Court to speak with President-elect Sally Kornbluth and celebrate her appointment. On a warm, sunny afternoon last Thursday, MIT’s community gathered under a tent on Hockfield Court to meet the Institute’s next president, Sally Kornbluth.
Science in Motion: Nano-Materials to Make Better Light Sensors
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory staff scientist Maurice Garcia-Sciveres is leading a collaboration with other Berkeley Lab scientists, and researchers from UC Berkeley and Sandia National Laboratories, to develop powerful light-sensing microchips. The team is leveraging their expertise in nano-materials and integrated circuit design to develop new materials and techniques for...
Pesticide innovation takes top prize at Collegiate Inventors Competition
Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 won for the AgZen-Cloak, an invention that makes pesticides stick to crops, minimizing pollution and water waste. On Oct. 12, MIT mechanical engineering alumnus Vishnu Jayaprakash SM ’19, PhD ’22 was named the first-place winner in the graduate category of the Collegiate Inventors Competition. The annual competition, which is organized by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, celebrates college and university student inventors. Jayaprakash won for his pesticide innovation AgZen-Cloak, which he developed while he was a student in the lab of Kripa Varanasi, a professor of mechanical engineering.
Inspiring personal and professional growth
Alumni-founded company 10KC takes in $75 million investment to expand offerings. The company well-known by university students and professionals for its unique approach to networking and mentorship is breaking new ground. 10KC , also known as Ten Thousand Coffees, is a mainstay for organizations and universities throughout Canada, matching employees...
