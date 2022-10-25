Read full article on original website
Millions in funding for the FORTHEM Alliance of European universities
European Commission to provide some EUR 14.4 million to support Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz und partners establish a transnational European University / Start of the second funding period with two new partners. 28 October 2022. Initiated in summer 2019 as a network of seven partner universities, the FORTHEM Alliance with...
Climate protection benefits the economy
While the economic impacts of climate policy are generally perceived as costs, Anthony Patt proposes the opposite perspective. For Switzerland, converting the energy system and reaching the net-zero target may net benefit the economy, he finds. Until recently, it appeared that the transition to clean energy would come at a...
UK prime minister must communicate clearly to ‘keep calm and carry on’
Leadership changes have whipsawed through the government, a financial crisis is escalating, and the new king has stumbled through a series of royal gaffes.
Barcelona hosts a COP27 university summit on the climate emergency
Institucional On 3 November, the University of Barcelona will host a university simulation of the United Nations Annual Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27), organised together with PRIMA (a scientific innovation programme of the European Union and nineteen Mediterranean countries), the Vives University Network and Pompeu Fabra University. The meeting, which is open to undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students, will discuss various proposals aimed at mitigating and reducing the effects of climate change in the Mediterranean. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness among students of the need to adopt measures and take action regarding the climate crisis. PRIMA will publish the proposals and conclusions reached by the students in Barcelona at the actual COP27 summit, which will take place in Sharm al-Sheikh (Egypt) from 6 to 18 November.
A front-row seat to a high-level talk on foreign affairs
- Some 15 students of UdeM’s CERIUM were able to attend an exchange today in Montreal between Canada’s Mélanie Joly and the U.S.’s Antony Blinken. On his first official visit to Canada since his appointment by U.S. president Joe Biden in early 2021, U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken was given a tour of Montreal today by his Canadian counterpart, foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly.
Fighting Egypt’s plastic waste
When growing up in Cairo, plastic pollutants had a devastating impact upon Aya Al-Sharqawy and her family. It was the motivation she needed to tackle the crisis head on after Leeds. "As a child growing up in a slum area of Cairo, I remember piles of waste in the street,"...
UK police fail to meet ’legal and ethical standards’ in use of facial recognition
Researchers devise an audit to test whether police deployment of facial recognition poses a threat to fundamental human rights, and analyse three instances of technology use by British police - with all three failing to meet -minimum ethical and legal standards-. Building a unique audit system enabled us to examine the issues of privacy, equality, accountability, and oversight that should accompany any use of such technologies by the police.
’Government must protect critical services from climate change’
A damning report from MPs says the Government needs to do more to protect critical national infrastructure in the UK from being disrupted by extreme weather. The MPs - who appointed Suraj Dessai, Professor of Climate Change and Adaption at Leeds, as their specialist advisor - warn that inaction is risking national security and economic prosperity.
Qatar lavished British MPs with gifts ahead of World Cup
Qatar has spent more money on gifts and trips for British MPs in the past year than any other country, according to Observer analysis that reveals the Gulf state’s lobbying efforts ahead of next month’s football World Cup. The Qatari government made gifts to members of parliament worth...
University of Sussex rides high in new world sustainability rankings
The University of Sussex has been ranked third in the UK for sustainable institutions and 55 in the world for overall sustainability performance in the first ever QS Sustainability Rankings published today (Wednesday 26 October). Sussex’s Sustainability Strategy outlines the university’s vision to be one of the most sustainable universities...
Building a robust artificial intelligence research ecosystem in Canada
Professors Wenhu Chen and Xi He from the Cheriton School of Computer Science have been named Canada CIFAR AI Chairs. They are among eight leading researchers across Canada who are building a robust artificial intelligence research ecosystem to advance the nation’s leadership in priority areas under the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy at CIFAR.
Lasting reciprocity promotes cooperation
The behavioral strategy allows for mistakes and thus promotes cooperation. Understanding mutual cooperation is a key element in understanding how people work together. Whether it is friends doing favors for each other, animals exchanging food or aid, or nations coordinating policies, these are all essentially cooperative interactions. Such interactions require people to be willing to help others, but also to fight back when they are taken advantage of. But what rules ensure that cooperation can flourish without being exploited?
