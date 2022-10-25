ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sporting News

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
CHARLOTTE, NC
College Football HQ

College football schedule for 2022 season

2022 college football scheduleWeek 10, Nov. 4 Duke at Boston College Oregon State at Washington Week 10, Nov. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame Wake Forest at NC State Florida State at Miami (FL) Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech North Carolina at Virginia Syracuse at Pittsburgh Michigan State at Illinois ...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game

North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Greenville News

Led by Mark Hodge, Carolina's 2011 high school football team was one of school's best ever

A faded blue "C" was painted on the football that former Carolina High quarterback RJ Rosemond twirled in his fingers. It's leather, like much of the objects and people surrounding Carolina Trojan football on this fall day, was faded and worn from years of stress and sun exposure. Rosemond remembered his time in the navy and orange Carolina High School uniform – throwing passes and darting around defenders like it was yesterday. Sometimes it feels like...
