2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
ESPN
'Loveable' PJ Walker gives Panthers something to feel good about for a change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – PJ Walker stood alone in front of his locker on Sunday, the game ball in one hand and a cell phone in the other, while a crowd of reporters gathered around Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson a few feet away. As the 5-foot-11 quarterback slid a...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bengals have Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Browns don’t. That’s one difference between the two, who play Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. But something else is going on here, something I had no clue about until a few days ago.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
College football schedule for 2022 season
2022 college football scheduleWeek 10, Nov. 4 Duke at Boston College Oregon State at Washington Week 10, Nov. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame Wake Forest at NC State Florida State at Miami (FL) Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech North Carolina at Virginia Syracuse at Pittsburgh Michigan State at Illinois ...
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
Led by Mark Hodge, Carolina's 2011 high school football team was one of school's best ever
A faded blue "C" was painted on the football that former Carolina High quarterback RJ Rosemond twirled in his fingers. It's leather, like much of the objects and people surrounding Carolina Trojan football on this fall day, was faded and worn from years of stress and sun exposure. Rosemond remembered his time in the navy and orange Carolina High School uniform – throwing passes and darting around defenders like it was yesterday. Sometimes it feels like...
