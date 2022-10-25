TONIGHT: A grey day overall for the Ohio Valley as rain showers returned to the area with the advancement of a surface cold front. Light to moderate pockets of rain moved in for the morning commute today with a lull in action mid-morning. A return of some scattered light rain was present again this afternoon. Cloud coverage was the dominate feature as well today. Winds started to pickup as well once the front moved through, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 plus measured at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Rain totals across the valley was around .2 inches or less. Temperature wise today, we struggled to get out of the mid to upper 50s. However, this is the range where we should be for the end of October. Winds will stay noticeable for this evening with cloud coverage staying overhead. Tonight, we do cool off to a seasonal start for Thursday morning as we wakeup to temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will stay stiff enough to not allow much precip induced fog to form.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO