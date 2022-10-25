ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Vallerand’s winner gives WVU edge over K-State on Senior Night

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s soccer ended the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Kansas State on Thursday, solidifying the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Julianne Vallerand gave the Mountaineers the edge in the 74th minute when she finished a set piece from...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum

The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
AMES, IA
WTRF

WVU women’s soccer wraps regular season on Thursday

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team welcomes Kansas State to Morgantown for the regular-season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The match is the team’s annual Senior Night. The Mountaineers will recognize five senior members of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Charlotte HS QB announces commitment to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s coaching staff learned of its latest commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday evening. Future Mountaineer quarterback Sean Boyle announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter, stating simply, “COMMITTED!!! #HailWV”. Boyle, listed as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 180-pound pro-style quarterback, is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

AJ Rodriguez named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

West Virginia junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez was named this week’s Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week by the conference on Tuesday. Rodriguez recorded a pair of goals in WVU’s comeback victory at Oklahoma on Sunday. After the Mountaineers fell behind 2-0, the Austin, Texas native tallied her...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Veterans Meet the Mountain State Candidates

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The community was invited to a Meet the Candidates night at Ruttenbucks in Glen Dale. This is the second time that this event has been hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council, which was created to support the need for veteran advocacy in the area.
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF

A cloudy start will clear out for Thursday afternoon

TONIGHT: A grey day overall for the Ohio Valley as rain showers returned to the area with the advancement of a surface cold front. Light to moderate pockets of rain moved in for the morning commute today with a lull in action mid-morning. A return of some scattered light rain was present again this afternoon. Cloud coverage was the dominate feature as well today. Winds started to pickup as well once the front moved through, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 plus measured at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Rain totals across the valley was around .2 inches or less. Temperature wise today, we struggled to get out of the mid to upper 50s. However, this is the range where we should be for the end of October. Winds will stay noticeable for this evening with cloud coverage staying overhead. Tonight, we do cool off to a seasonal start for Thursday morning as we wakeup to temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will stay stiff enough to not allow much precip induced fog to form.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Early Voting in Ohio County until Nov. 5

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Early voting begins October 26 in Ohio County. Any registered voter can come to the Ohio County Courthouse to Room 102 starting at 9 a.m. to get their vote in before the polls open on election day, which is November 8. All you have to...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

