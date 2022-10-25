Read full article on original website
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
The Stranger
Slog AM: Landlords Pour Cash into County Prosecutor Race, Dr. Oz Tells the Truth for Once, and the Real Threat to Kids on Halloween
Time is a flat circle: Remember about this time last year when Trump's biggest donors in Washington teamed up with their buddies in the real estate world to buy our local elections? Well, the usual suspects are up to their same bullshit again. This year, their cleverly named front group independent expenditure, "Families for a Safer King County," has raised more money ($358,000) in less than two months than either candidate for King County Prosecutor has raised in the entire election. They're using $180,000 of that war chest to dump more than 390,000 pieces of mail on King County voters in support of Jim Ferrell, a candidate whose over-reliance on jail will likely increase crime.
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley kicked off what she’s calling her ‘New Mom in Town 2.0′ tour on Tuesday, with plans to drive across Washington state between then and Election Day. The first event hosted by the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate took place...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
Slog PM: Queer Ballot Parties Are Happening Now, Kamala Harris Brought Us School Buses, and You’ve Been Carving Pumpkins All Wrong
Move your shit. The City is planning to scatter encampments around Cal Anderson Park on Friday. Currently, there are several people living in tents along Nagle Place. There’s just no escape from gun violence in America. Details are starting to emerge about the gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school this week. The gunman’s family was concerned that he might do something violent and went to great lengths to get him treatment and keep him away from weapons. But it didn’t work; he was able to get an AR-15-style gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and then shoot his way through locked doors at the school. Details about how he obtained the weapon aren’t available yet. Surely, this will be the incident that finally leads to meaningful gun control in this country.
KUOW
Value Village goes before Washington Supreme Court
Washington's case against Bellevue-based thrift store chain Value Village is now before the state's Supreme Court. The state claims the thrift store ran misleading advertisements that made it appear to be a nonprofit. That's not true, according to Value Village attorney Jim Grant who spoke before the justices Tuesday. "There...
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe
TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
secretseattle.co
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King Co. Prosecutor candidate says crime at ‘crisis levels,’ opponent is ‘elitist’
In a race where many voters are critical of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a “catch-and-release” stage in the local criminal justice system, Federal Way Mayor and former King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jim Ferrell wants a “reset.”. His race against Leesa Manion, outgoing...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
thecentersquare.com
Major poll of Washington voters continues to ignore taxes, spending
(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices. The survey, conducted...
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
E.J. Caminong, Washington's top 2024 quarterback, commits to Washington Huskies
The Washington Huskies have their quarterback of the future. On Wednesday, Garfield High School (Washington) three-star signal-caller E.J. Caminong committed to Washington over offers from Colorado, Oregon State and Washington State: "I chose Washington because the relationship I had with the ...
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
q13fox.com
Court docs: Bremerton coach fired for praying on the field must be reinstated by March
BREMERTON, Wash. - A Bremerton football coach who was fired for praying on the field during games must be reinstated to his former position by March of 2023 and is entitled to "reasonable attorneys' fees" from the school, according to court documents. Joseph Kennedy's case about his firing made it...
multicare.org
Good Sam’s Sam keeps the peace
With the help of donor funds, Operations Manager of Site Security and Hospitality Services Justin Worthington started a K9 security program at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. K9 Sam was selected out of 14 dogs for his calm disposition, love of getting pets and great focus. Meet the newest member of...
