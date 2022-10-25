Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
WBBJ
LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, LIFELINE had their Vein Drain Blood Drive, an annual event that dates back several years. “This is our annual Vein Drain. We have been doing this for years. Our donors love it. They love to dress up in costumes. Our LIFELINE team loves to dress up and to see our donors that are regular eight week committed donors, and we have lots of first-time donors too that we are welcoming into the LIFELINE family,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN
Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
WBBJ
Luncheon held to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store hosted a luncheon on Thursday in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The purpose of the luncheon was to engage community leaders, service providers, and employers in a conversation about employing persons with disabilities. National Disability Employment Awareness Month is also...
WBBJ
Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-26-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two perps going around Jackson, TN passing out counterfeit $100 dollar bills. Both Books-A-Million and Bath and Body Works are their latest victims and who knows who will be next. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our...
Tennessee girl hit while getting off school bus
A 12-year-old Centerville girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was hit while getting off a school bus.
WBBJ
Trunk-or-treating in full swing this Halloween season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween season is in full swing with trunk-or-treats all over West Tennessee, and many people are excited and looking for places to celebrate. Jackson and all of West Tennessee has a lot of fun to offer this season!. West Tennessee Transitional Care will be having their...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 27, 2022
LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
WBBJ
Mayor’s Youth Council ready for new members
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is opening its applications for the 4th annual Mayor’s Youth Council. The city is opening the 2022-2023 Youth Council applications for interested high school juniors, giving students a way to see how change can be made in their community. “It’s a...
WBBJ
Man who fired at officer receives 10 year sentence
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who fired at law enforcement in 2020 has been sentenced, according to a news release. The release says that back in February of 2020, Bolivar police responded to home on East Margin Street about a report of disturbing the peace. One of the officers...
radio7media.com
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
A TRAFFIC STOP LATE LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHEFIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP ON HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AFTER THE VEHICLE WAS SEEN SEVERAL TIMES CROSSING THE DOUBLE YELLOW LINES IN THE AREA OF LAMBS FERRY ROAD AND GLENDALE ROAD. THE VEHICLE WAS OCCUPPIED BY THREE INDIVIDUALS AND BELONGED TO THE PASSENGER IDENTIFIED AS DELANA LOCKE. A SEARCH YIELDED OF THE VEHICLE RESULTED IN BAGGIES, A SET OF DIGITAL SCALES ALONG WITH A BAG OF A CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METH. FOUR SMALL BAGS OF METH, A GLASS PIPE, A MARIJUANA CIGARETTE AND BEGGIES CONSISTEN WITH NARCOTIC SALES WERE ALSO LOCATED IN LOCKE’S PURSE, WHICH SHE ADMITTED OWNERSHIP OF. LOCKE WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER. SHE FACES CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF SCHED 11 FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARRAPHENALIA ND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.
radio7media.com
Lawrence Countians Reminded of TEXT MY GOV
LAWRENCE COUNTIANS ARE REMINDED OF A HASSLE-FREE WAY TO FIND OUT INFORMATION ABOUT LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT WITH TEXT MY GOV. TO USE SIMPLY TEXT MESSAGE HI TO 931-324-1005 TO QUICKLY FIND COUNTY INFORMATION. THE SYSTME WILL TEXT YOU THE CORRECT LINK FOR WHATEVER COUNTY SERVICE YOU MAY BE NEEDING AND THE SYSTEM IS CONSTANTLY BEING UPDATED TO BETTER SUIT THE NEEDS OF THE CITIZENS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAWRENCE COUNTY TN DOT GOV.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/24/22 – 10/25/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/25/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Crews contain 30+ acre fire in Lawrence County, urge caution amid dry conditions
An overnight fire burned 30-35 acres in Lawrence County and prompted a response from several agencies.
WBBJ
Survivor of ovarian, stomach cancer looks to spread awareness
JACKSON, Tenn. — Abby Jo Wilson is a student at Jackson State Community College, and during her time there, she was diagnosed with cancer. “So today I’im here to spread cancer awareness. I’m a survivor of ovarian and stomach cancer and just hoping to inspire and motivate a lot of people for obstacles that get thrown in their way,” Wilson said.
