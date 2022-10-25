Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Magic Fund committee approves loan for trauma equipment for new Trinity ER
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The current ER in Minot treats more than 30,000 patients a year, filling a great need for the community. That’s why the Minot Magic Fund committee recently made a decision to award Trinity Health money for part of its new medical campus project. The...
KFYR-TV
Trinity Health Foundation invests in AED units for Surrey first responders
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Trinity Health Foundation recently funded the purchase of two AED machines for the Surrey Fire Protection District, following a football player’s near-death experience on the field. Divide County football player Ole Svangstu went into cardiac arrest while jogging back to a huddle during a...
KFYR-TV
Minot City Council candidates discuss backgrounds, key issues at public forum
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The two men running for the open seat on the Minot City Council, Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle, met with members of the public and answered questions on the issues, at a forum Wednesday night hosted by the Minot Area Chamber EDC. Here’s some of what...
KFYR-TV
Public forum Thursday night for Ward County Commission election
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County residents will have the chance to learn more about the four candidates running for the county commission at a public forum Thursday night in Minot. The candidates include:. -Incumbent John Fjeldahl. -Former County Commissioner Alan Walter. -Former Minot Police Chief Jason Olson. -Political...
KFYR-TV
Schatz Crossroads honors longtime employee
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It seems nowadays that just about every business is looking for employees, and it’s rare to see some people stick around for long. But don’t tell that to Joann Strobel at Schatz Crossroads in Minot. Schatz Crossroads Restaurant and Travel Center is a...
KFYR-TV
Public forum Wednesday night for Minot City Council special election
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you’re a voter in Minot, you have a chance Wednesday evening to learn more about the two candidates running for an open spot on the city council. Roscoe Streyle and Scott Burlingame will meet with members of the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Minot City Council chambers.
KFYR-TV
Minot High School janitor honored for his hard work
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some people go above and beyond in the workplace fulfilling more than just their day-to-day responsibilities. One custodian at Minot Central Campus has taken on the role of a janitor, friend, someone to confide in, and an all-around essential part of the Minot High School community.
ndsu.edu
‘It’s never too late to come back and finish your degree’
Allison Johnson recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. She returned again to work on a bachelor's degree in biological sciences education. Allison Johnson returned to NDSU to finish her degree after leaving higher education more than a decade ago. She finally accomplished...
KFYR-TV
Former MHA tribal official pleads guilty to accepting bribes
FORT BERTHOLD INDIAN RESERVATION, N.D. (KFYR) - A former MHA Nation tribal official pleaded guilty in federal court to a bribery scheme. The United States Attorney’s Office says Randall Phelan, 58, solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Prosecutors say, starting back in 2013, Phelan used his elected position on the Tribal Business Council to help the contractor’s business.
ND Suspect Charged With Setting Over 10 Prairie Fires In One Day
It's sobering to think how much destructive power one person can allegedly wield. It was in the early afternoon of Wednesday, October 19th that the Bottineau County Sheriff's Department began receiving calls of multiple fire sightings in parts of the county as well as neighboring McHenry County. First responders across the region jumped to immediate action to battle these prairie fires as they continued to pop up in unrelated areas.
KFYR-TV
Next court hearing for suspect charged in Anita Knutson case pushed back to March 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect charged in the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson likely won’t be back in court until next year. The courts have rescheduled the pretrial conference for 35-year-old Nichole Rice for March 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. in district court in Minot.
Mobile home park increases lot rent by $400
Spicer said since the change in ownership, no one has ever stopped by to talk or keep the property clean.
Comments / 0