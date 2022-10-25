It's sobering to think how much destructive power one person can allegedly wield. It was in the early afternoon of Wednesday, October 19th that the Bottineau County Sheriff's Department began receiving calls of multiple fire sightings in parts of the county as well as neighboring McHenry County. First responders across the region jumped to immediate action to battle these prairie fires as they continued to pop up in unrelated areas.

MCHENRY COUNTY, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO