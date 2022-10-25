Read full article on original website
10 On Your Side Success: Youth football team gets new uniforms thanks to community organizations
10 On Your Side first told you about an intercity youth football team from Portsmouth scammed out of $8,000 for new uniforms.
Williamsburg, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
13newsnow.com
ODU Men's and Women's basketball teams have something to prove in 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Both the ODU Men and Women experienced their first Sun Belt preseason polls recently. The results were different, the men were picked 9th while the women came in 2nd, but their reactions were the same. Both teams expressed a combination of apathy and motivation towards the...
Olympian to help open Hampton Virginia Aquaplex
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia is set to open Saturday. The 62,739-square-foot Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, at 1908 Coliseum Dr., will hold a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the first African-American swimmer to hold a world record. Jones is a […]
odaconline.com
Pierce Lambert, Hampden-Sydney, Fy.
Lambert, a first-year from Hartfield, Va., put together his best collegiate outing in helping one of two squads entered by Hampden-Sydney to first place in the team table at the H-SC Fall Invitational at The Manor. Lambert, playing on what is official noted as the Tigers "B" team for NCAA qualification purposes, finished in a tie for fourth overall at 6-over par 150 following two rounds of action at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, Va. He opened with a 76 in round one and registered three of his five birdies for the tournament over the second 18 holes for a 2-over 74 on the par 72 layout st to 6,643 yards. His second round total matched his season-low posting, while his two-round 150 is four strokes better than any of his other 36-hole stretches this year. Lambert, who owns a 77.1 per round scoring average, helped the Tigers to first in the team standings by three strokes over a squad from Washington and Lee at 30-over 606 (305-301).
Virginia Beach, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Virginia Beach. The Frank W. Cox High School volleyball team will have a game with Tallwood High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00. The Floyd E. Kellam High School volleyball team will have a game with Princess Anne High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
peninsulachronicle.com
Physicists at William and Mary In Search Of A Few (More) Good Women
WILLIAMSBURG-Physics is considered among the most demanding of the sciences, a rigorous discipline that takes dedication to master. It’s also an overwhelmingly male-dominated field. Ran Yang, a lecturer in physics at the College of William and Mary knows that firsthand and wants to change the equation. Want to read...
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
countyenews.com
William & Mary College Shuts Down The Campus After Threat
The College of William & Mary received a threat that led to the lockdown on Saturday, October 22. Following the event, an individual was taken into custody. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. and the lockdown continued for thirty minutes. William & Mary immediately informed about the anonymous threat...
WDBJ7.com
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few more area schools have received more anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, a day after threats to numerous schools in Hampton Roads that led to some canceling classes. The threats have all been unfounded and appear to have a familiar pattern. They’ve come via...
Slayyys By The Sea: A Gallery Of Standard-Setting Stunners Slaying Hampton University’s Homecoming
Slayyys by the sea! View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Y A N N A A L E X I S 💎 (@ayannaalexiss) The illustrious Hampton University is known for its Black Ivy league pedigree, stunning
Second day of bomb threats reported at several schools across Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High schools in Portsmouth and Chesapeake, and Hertford County in North Carolina, were impacted by threats on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive day. These threats came a day after several schools across Hampton Roads reported bomb threats, which resulted in evacuations and early dismissals on...
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
WTKR News 3
Chesapeake schools on high alert after more threats Tuesday morning
Schools in Chesapeake were put on high alert again Tuesday morning after another round of anonymous threats at four different high schools.
QSR magazine
Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
