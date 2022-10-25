ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Williamsburg, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Kent High School football team will have a game with Jamestown High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU Men's and Women's basketball teams have something to prove in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — Both the ODU Men and Women experienced their first Sun Belt preseason polls recently. The results were different, the men were picked 9th while the women came in 2nd, but their reactions were the same. Both teams expressed a combination of apathy and motivation towards the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Olympian to help open Hampton Virginia Aquaplex

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia is set to open Saturday. The 62,739-square-foot Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, at 1908 Coliseum Dr., will hold a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the first African-American swimmer to hold a world record. Jones is a […]
HAMPTON, VA
odaconline.com

Pierce Lambert, Hampden-Sydney, Fy.

Lambert, a first-year from Hartfield, Va., put together his best collegiate outing in helping one of two squads entered by Hampden-Sydney to first place in the team table at the H-SC Fall Invitational at The Manor. Lambert, playing on what is official noted as the Tigers "B" team for NCAA qualification purposes, finished in a tie for fourth overall at 6-over par 150 following two rounds of action at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, Va. He opened with a 76 in round one and registered three of his five birdies for the tournament over the second 18 holes for a 2-over 74 on the par 72 layout st to 6,643 yards. His second round total matched his season-low posting, while his two-round 150 is four strokes better than any of his other 36-hole stretches this year. Lambert, who owns a 77.1 per round scoring average, helped the Tigers to first in the team standings by three strokes over a squad from Washington and Lee at 30-over 606 (305-301).
FARMVILLE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Physicists at William and Mary In Search Of A Few (More) Good Women

WILLIAMSBURG-Physics is considered among the most demanding of the sciences, a rigorous discipline that takes dedication to master. It’s also an overwhelmingly male-dominated field. Ran Yang, a lecturer in physics at the College of William and Mary knows that firsthand and wants to change the equation. Want to read...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
countyenews.com

William & Mary College Shuts Down The Campus After Threat

The College of William & Mary received a threat that led to the lockdown on Saturday, October 22. Following the event, an individual was taken into custody. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. and the lockdown continued for thirty minutes. William & Mary immediately informed about the anonymous threat...
WDBJ7.com

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
QSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
VIRGINIA STATE

