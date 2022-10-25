Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
Making their mark in Prineville through Oregon School of Ink
Aspiring tattoo artists now have a private tattoo school right in Prineville, where they can complete the program in six months If you are an artist who aspires to creating tattoos but lacks the training to do so, Prineville now offers an Oregon accredited tattoo school. Oregon School of Ink, operating at 320 N. Main St., in Prineville, has officially opened its doors to students. Tim Thomas is the owner and instructor and also owns and operates Knucklehead Tattoo and Arts on 427B N. Main St. Thomas began his first cohort of students on Sept. 7, 2022. He previously had...
kbnd.com
Cheyenne Purrington Is First Houseless Response Director
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s first Houseless Strategies and Solutions Director has been on the job just over a month. Cheyenne Purrington’s mission is to streamline the work done by dozens of local organizations. “The councils and commission are very aware of the challenges in terms of homelessness...
bendsource.com
Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes
The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River. This event is...
opb.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
Redmond School Board votes to sue e-cigarette maker Juul for damage to children
Latest among dozens of school districts taking legal action REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The e-cigarette company, Juul, came to market in 2015 and saw a popularity with their flavors, from fruit to candy-flavored vape products. The Portland School District, among with close to 100 others around the country, are suing Juul for targeting the younger The post Redmond School Board votes to sue e-cigarette maker Juul for damage to children appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Uncomfortable circumstance’: Culver students’ Camp Tamarack trip cut short; reason sparks debate
Tensions and questions arose after the Culver School District's superintendent pulled sixth-grade students out of an outdoor education at Camp Tamarack near Sisters a week ago. The post ‘Uncomfortable circumstance’: Culver students’ Camp Tamarack trip cut short; reason sparks debate appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Central Oregon — A Leader in Manufacturing Jobs
(Photo | courtesy of CLS Fabrication) Hortitech Direct is one of the newest manufacturing companies to relocate to La Pine. CEO Dave Ross said he chose La Pine for a variety of reasons including the welcoming business community and developed infrastructure at the La Pine Industrial Park. Hortitech Direct manufactures...
bendmagazine.com
Meet 3 of Bend’s Talented Furniture Flippers
Kylea Civello turned to furniture refinishing to keep her mind occupied while her mom was sick, and again when experiencing postpartum anxiety after the birth of her first child. “My first piece was our dining room table,” said Civello, who is originally from Canada, but was living in her husband’s home city of Palm Springs, California, at the time. “I found it at a thrift store and decided to tackle it.” Civello sanded the table down by hand with a sanding block, re-stained it and sealed it. “It kept me busy during a really hard time,” she said. After moving to Bend in 2019, Civello continued working on furniture during any free time she had on top of being a stay-at-home mom to, Beau, 4, and Margot, 2. Now, a few years later, Civello has finished dozens of pieces, and about half of her work is commission-based, updating or restoring pieces for clients who find her primarily through her Instagram, @kyleacivellodesign. She posts before and after images on her page, which has more than 10,000 followers. In August, Civello was busy working on a 2010 wine cabinet for a customer in Seattle. “People have pieces that they’re kind of over, and instead of throwing it away, I’m totally reworking it,” Civello said. “I’m painting it, and adding doors and cane webbing.” Many of Civello’s pieces have intricate painted designs or features such as wooden dowels or bamboo accents. In the future, Civello would love to do more projects that breathe new life into someone’s existing furniture. “I love to be able to create something unique for someone’s house, that no one else will have,” she said.
kbnd.com
Deschutes County Has Two More Drop Box Locations
BEND, OR -- Ballots are starting to trickle in to Deschutes County’s Elections Office. As of Tuesday evening, turnout is at just 3%. County Clerk Steve Dennison says there are two new drop box sites for voters open until 8 pm on Election Day, “A walk-up ballot drop box, right here on our campus, just across from the regular drive-up one that we have in our parking lot. It’s a little more accessible for walk-up or bike-up. And then, we also added one up at the Redmond Fairgrounds.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1-on-1 with Bend mayoral candidates Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper
Current City of Bend councilor Melanie Kebler and former Councilor Chris Piper are both on the ballot for Bend Mayor. Central Oregon Daily’s Morgan Gwynn sat down with the two candidates to learn more about how they plan to lead Bend if elected. Why are they running for Bend...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Candidates for Bend City Council and mayor tackle issues during forum
A forum was held Wednesday night for people to hear from the two candidates for Bend Mayor and three people running for Bend City Council Position 6. Current city councilor Melanie Kebler and former city councilor Chris Piper are running in the mayoral race while Mike Riley, Rick Johns, and Julia Brown are in the running for city council.
Madras business wins big at Bend Venture Conference
Range Revolution designs traceable, handcrafted leather goods here in Madras Range Revolution was started by local farmer Cate Havstad-Casad based on a flaw she saw in the fashion and leather industry. "Most people don't know that almost all of the hides that are coming from beef cattle are thrown into the trash. And we're solving that huge design flaw of our system," said Havstad. Havstad-Casad started Range Revolution to fill that need, and create beautiful, handmade leather bags and luggage. "Range Revolution is the world's first leather luggage company that is using only traceable leather hides, which...
Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun
Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said. The post Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 2nd Street camp sweep: Some allowed to stay an extra couple of days
The City of Bend is executing a “clean up” on NE 2nd Street between Franklin and Greenwood avenues, meaning all of the homeless campers set up there had to gather their belongings and move out by Tuesday. At least, that was the case until Monday. “We made the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Should Redmond voters replace 43-year-old pool with new rec center?
Redmond area voters have some big decisions to make in November. The Redmond Area Park & Recreation District is seeking voter approval on a $49 million bond measure to build a new recreation center. The park district also needs a local option levy to operate the new recreation center. Supporters...
Wickiup Reservoir emptied for an unprecedented third year in a row
Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...
KTVZ
St. Charles to host medication take-back event on Saturday at Bend Police HQ
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Health System is hosting a medication take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bend Police Department at 555 NE 15th Street. The take-back event is intended to help households dispose of medications that could be ingested...
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls
Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported. The post Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
