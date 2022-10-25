Read full article on original website
HPS Reports 3Q Financial Results
“Hammond continues to experience a very favourable environment where sales from all of our business regions continue to grow at the highest rate in our company’s history. The U.S. economy is the strongest and most stable of any in the world right now, and Hammond is benefiting from a diverse and extensive distributor network that is providing significant growth into many sectors of the economy and adding to our backlog,” said Bill Hammond, CEO and Chairman of Hammond Power Solutions. “Given our momentum and the number of opportunities we see around us, we are prudently moving ahead with selective and increased capital spending plans to expand our manufacturing capacity and service capabilities. These investments will solidify our market-leading position through improved lead times and inventory levels, and more efficient manufacturing capabilities.”
Business Blast: Mission Statements
— Greg Ehrich, LC is the former President of the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD) and owner of Premier Lighting, a progressive lighting distributorship. Michael Colligan is an entrepreneur and inventor. He’s a subject matter expert in commercial and industrial lighting supply, lighting retrofits, and finding recycling streams...
Apex Tool Group Names SVP, Global OpEx and Supply Chain
Booth is an accomplished supply chain and global operations leader with over 27 years of experience at prominent consumer products and industrial companies like VF Corporation, Heritage Home Group, Newell Rubbermaid, and Ford Motor Company. He most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer at Corsicana Mattress Company, where he was responsible for distribution, manufacturing operations, supply chain, strategic sourcing, and logistics.
