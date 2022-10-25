Read full article on original website
WTRF
Mountaineers release 2023 baseball schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 baseball schedule. The Mountaineers’ 56-game slate features 29 meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 24 contests at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. In all, WVU will take on 12 squads who reached the postseason last spring, including three Regional hosts and a national finalist.
WTRF
Vallerand’s winner gives WVU edge over K-State on Senior Night
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s soccer ended the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Kansas State on Thursday, solidifying the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Julianne Vallerand gave the Mountaineers the edge in the 74th minute when she finished a set piece from...
WTRF
WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
WTRF
Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
NCAA Basketball: ACC Basketball Tipoff
Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis during the ACC Tip Off media day in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
WTRF
West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
WTRF
From Melbourne to Morgantown: How Straw ended up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you booked a ticket for a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Morgantown, you should block off more than 24 hours just for traveling. The journey will likely include at least two stops, and will take you across the largest ocean on planet Earth, four timezones in the continental United States alone as you go from the southern Aussie beaches to the Appalachian Mountains.
WTRF
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown will “Refuse to accept that’s who we are”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 8 did not go as planned for the Mountaineers. The WVU football team now must regroup and respond, as things don’t get any easier with No. 7 TCU coming to town. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday to preview Saturday’s matchup...
WTRF
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
WTRF
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
WTRF
Davenport Finishes Seventh at Isleworth
West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th...
Mooresville high school senior on the fast track to sports car racing
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career, but you may be surprised to learn he has no aspirations to race in NASCAR. The series he strives to compete in full-time is the most prestigious sports car racing series in the country. To help […]
How proposed uptown land swap could make way for convention hotel
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is working on a land exchange that could add key development around the Charlotte Convention Center. Tom Murray, CRVA chief executive, presented the plan to Charlotte City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Murray explained that the CVRA wants to enter into a land-exchange agreement with Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital to swap a portion of 501 S. Caldwell St., which is owned by the city, for a portion of 401 S. College St., which MVC is in the process of purchasing from Duke Energy.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
chainstoreage.com
Lowe’s opens tech hub
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is centralizing its technology development activities in a new “center of excellence.”. The home improvement giant has opened a 357,000-sq.-ft. tech hub in the South End section of Charlotte, N.C., close to light rail and other amenities. The company says the new facility is part of its commitment to becoming the most customer-centric omnichannel retailer.
3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte
DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
