WECT

American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
buffalohealthyliving.com

Show Your Support for Veterans

November is a great time to reflect on supporting our country’s veterans. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of military veterans across the U.S. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
