WECT
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
Girl Scouts of the USA Receives Largest Single Donation in Over 100 Years, Thanks to Mackenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott, who was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is a highly regarded philanthropist and known for her generous donations and grants to non-profits and community-focused initiatives. And her latest donation is breaking records. On Tuesday, The Girl Scouts of the USA revealed that Scott had donated $84.5...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Show Your Support for Veterans
November is a great time to reflect on supporting our country’s veterans. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of military veterans across the U.S. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
