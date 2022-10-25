Read full article on original website
WTRF
Mountaineers release 2023 baseball schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 baseball schedule. The Mountaineers’ 56-game slate features 29 meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 24 contests at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. In all, WVU will take on 12 squads who reached the postseason last spring, including three Regional hosts and a national finalist.
wvsportsnow.com
Reminder: WVU-Bowling Green Basketball Exhibition Proceeds Go to Cancer Research
West Virginia men’s basketball will host Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game on Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. Proceeds of the event will go to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $10...
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
WTRF
Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
voiceofmotown.com
It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home
Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
WTRF
WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: The Process of Finding a New Head Coach Has Already Started at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University officials have already started to look towards the future of the football program, according to a source close to the situation. No one at the university wants to fire Neal Brown. No one. He is genuinely liked by virtually everyone at West...
WTRF
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown will “Refuse to accept that’s who we are”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 8 did not go as planned for the Mountaineers. The WVU football team now must regroup and respond, as things don’t get any easier with No. 7 TCU coming to town. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday to preview Saturday’s matchup...
WTRF
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
voiceofmotown.com
One Former WVU Head Coach Resigned After 17-27 Tenure, So Should Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia — From 1976-1979, Frank Cignetti Sr. was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His tenure was between the two legendary coaches of Bobby Bowden (who left WVU to take the job at Florida State). Neal Brown seems to be repeating history as WVU has...
WTRF
Davenport Finishes Seventh at Isleworth
West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th...
Nutrition Lounge opens in downtown Morgantown
There is a new place in Morgantown to pick up healthy drinks and snacks.
Carr named D&E head women’s basketball coach
ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) – With just over three weeks until the tipoff of the Division II basketball season, the Davis and Elkins women’s basketball program is under new leadership. President Chris A. Wood announced Tuesday that Donna Carr is officially the 11th head women’s basketball coach in school history. Carr comes to Elkins from Hillsborough […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
Pennsboro Speedway to be brought back to life in 2024
A dirt race track in Ritchie County will get a second life, RaceTrack Revival announced on Twitter Wednesday.
