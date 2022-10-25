ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Mountaineers release 2023 baseball schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 baseball schedule. The Mountaineers’ 56-game slate features 29 meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 24 contests at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. In all, WVU will take on 12 squads who reached the postseason last spring, including three Regional hosts and a national finalist.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home

Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Davenport Finishes Seventh at Isleworth

West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Carr named D&E head women’s basketball coach

ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) – With just over three weeks until the tipoff of the Division II basketball season, the Davis and Elkins women’s basketball program is under new leadership. President Chris A. Wood announced Tuesday that Donna Carr is officially the 11th head women’s basketball coach in school history. Carr comes to Elkins from Hillsborough […]
ELKINS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy