Bend, OR

Comments / 4

claire fletcher
5d ago

Need to move Cranston’s trial out of Deschutes county. He was already tried in a court of public opinion by Hummel and the central Oregon peacekeepers! No fair trial in Deschutes county

Reply
2
 

KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail.  The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest

A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Bend police shoot, kill cougar deemed ‘safety risk’ in city neighborhood

A cougar roaming a neighborhood in northwest Bend was shot and killed Wednesday by Bend police. The cougar was spotted multiple times during the day. The first call came at 10:17 a.m. when Bend Police Department officers responded to a cougar sighting in the area of Northwest Third Street and Portland Avenue. During their investigation, officers located a deer-kill site in the backyard of a home and warned neighbors of the incident.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ St. Charles and Bend PD partner to take back drugs

St. Charles worked with Bend Police to take back medications on Saturday. The event was an opportunity for those in the community to safely dispose of old and unused prescription and over the counter medicines. Those driving through the parking lot were pleased the service was offered, including one man...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Takes Part In Domestic Violence Arrest Sweep

BEND, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was among more than a dozen law enforcement agencies who took part in a special domestic violence crack-down last week. Sheriff Shane Nelson says it’s part of the annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail, “We’ve been doing it every year with our local partners here, to include Parole & Probation, and going out and trying to roundup domestic violence-related arrest warrants, which would include assault, harassment, menacing. This year, we tried 90 warrants and 5 people were taken into custody on that.”
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause

Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

DCSO, Sheriff Target Of Defendant's Civil Suit

BEND, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is the target of yet another lawsuit. Michael Boyle was the subject of multiple investigations over the last two years. He is now suing DCSO, Sheriff Shane Nelson, Deschutes County and several deputies for more than $10 million, claiming civil rights violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress and intentional interference in economic relations.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police: Bend man arrested after threatening mini-mart with handgun

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threatened employees at a mini-mart with a handgun, according to Bend Police. Police arrived at Chevron Circle K on NE Hwy 20 just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun. Witnesses said he threatened employees...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing

Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses

A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous

Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sawdust flies for a good cause

Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

