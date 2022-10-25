Over 5,000 local students to enjoy Symphony Days at Fox Theater

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 5,000 fourth and fifth graders from 70 schools in Spokane, Spokane Valley and North Idaho will get to experience Symphony Days at the Fox Theater this week.

The Spokane Symphony will perform several different works, including Ride of the Valkyries, March to the Scaffold, James Bond Theme, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Avenger’s Theme and Hedwig’s Theme.

Students have been learning about how composers develop themes in their music to represent characters. They’ll get the chance to experience it in person on October 26 and 27.

Here is what students said about Symphony Day last year:

“Dear all from the Symphony, you guys were amazing. If you heard me saying ‘Yea Woo Hoo’ and clapping in the yellow coat that was me and it changed me and my taste in music,” Ridgeview Elementary School student, 2021

“Thank you for giving me a once-in-a-lifetime gift. It really inspired me to learn about music more. I really liked the design of the fox and I also liked the look and feel of the concert experience. Once again thank you for giving me this gift,” Mikiley, 2021

Shira Samuels-Shragg will also make her debut conducting the Spokane Symphony. Shira graduated in May 2022 with her Masters in Music in orchestral conducting from The Julliard School.

