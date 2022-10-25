Today is going to be gorgeous! It will be mostly sunny with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the 70s. You will need your sunglasses today. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s. Friday will still be a nice day, but we expect more clouds to begin filtering into South Mississippi ahead of a low pressure system. That system will bring us our highest chance for rain on Saturday. It will be a bit muggy and windy as the low pressure system moves through. We are also expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms pretty much all day. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 4 risk) of flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms. Rain amounts of one to two inches will be possible across South Mississippi by Saturday’s end, with some isolated higher totals possible. The rainfall will be great for our drought. The new drought monitor came out today, and we are now in a moderate drought.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO