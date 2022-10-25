Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school
A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
knewsradio.com
Father Arrested In Running Springs
A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
Irvine man charged with beating small dog to death in Santa Ana
A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
sftimes.com
Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF
After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert. Ezekiel Lamar Love was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. No deputies were hurt. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were called to Adelanto, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 8:20 a.m. Monday. They had received a report of a person damaging property and threatening violence. Love allegedly began shooting at a deputy who was in a marked sheriff’s vehicle. Authorities say the deputy returned fire and Love was struck by the gunshots.
2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale
Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A male was […]
KTLA.com
Aliso Niguel school locked down after substitute teacher makes threat
A substitute teacher at Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo is facing a criminal charge after he allegedly made a threat in the classroom Wednesday afternoon, causing a school-wide lockdown. The teacher, 69-year-old James Setterholm, was arrested for making criminal threats, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. A...
NBC Los Angeles
Father Accused of Trying to Drown 2-Year-Old at Running Springs Camp
A father in San Bernardino County is accused of trying to drown his 2-year-old daughter at a mountain camp for kids, but camp staffers were able to stop the 42-year-old suspect and save the little girl’s life, authorities said. Neighbors say on Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies served...
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
Police seize gun from 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School
Westminster police seized a handgun from a 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School on Monday. Officers were sent to the school, located on Goldenwest Street, after learning that a student was on campus with a loaded gun. According to police, the student showed the weapon to another student inside of a school restroom. Upon learning that the student was armed, staff members took the weapon and held the girl until police arrived. Westminster Police Department officers secured the weapon. The student was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall."It does not appear the female made any specific threats towards school officials or students on campus," police said. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (714) 548-3212.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police identify child found inside Las Vegas suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
Family of man jailed under CA felony murder rule hopeful he will be free soon
A change to California's felony murder rule could be a second chance at living for one Kern County man.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad tries to drown his toddler in pond after locking 5-year-old in vehicle, CA cops say
A father tried to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond at a California camp, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from San Bernardino was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and faces an attempted murder charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Twin Peaks Station. The man locked...
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
Orange County authorities seeking person of interest in Laguna Niguel homicide
Authorities are searching for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Laguna Niguel earlier in October. It was not immediately clear at which time or where the incident occurred on Oct. 15, but Orange County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect on Twitter in hopes of locating him. He has been identified as 38-year-old David Moreno, who sometimes goes by the name Temper. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Residents were urged not to approach Moreno as he could be dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
Comments / 1